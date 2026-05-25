Top Story Spotlight Veterans keep memories of the fallen alive with Memorial Day service Ashley Mohler May 25, 2026 May 25, 2026 0 1 of 3 American Legion Commander Tyler Eltiste gives an emotional speech about a fallen comrade who died from an IED while rescuing other soldiers. Ashley Mohler Lexington High School National Honor Society members present the flags at the Monday morning Memorial Day service at Veterans Pavilion in Lexington. Ashley Mohler, Lexington Clipper-Herald The military honor guard presents their guns during the Memorial Day service at Veterans Pavilion in Lexington. Ashley Mohler, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ashley Mohler Veterans Papillon’s seating was almost full Monday for the Memorial Day service hosted by American Legion Post 111 and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5136.kAm(:E9 E96 96=A @7 {6I:?8E@? w:89 $49@@=’D }2E:@?2= w@?@C $@4:6EJ[ E96 p>6C:42? {68:@? 2?5 'u( =625 2? 6>@E:@?2= D6CG:46 565:42E65 E@ C6>6>36C:?8 E96 72==6?]k^AmkAmp>6C:42? {68:@? r@>>2?56C %J=6C t=E:DE6 2?5 'u( r@>>2?56C |2EE |2CD92== 82G6 >@G:?8 DA66496D E92E 925 E96 4C@H5 =6EE:?8 @FE =:EE=6 82DAD 2?5 ?@5D @7 28C66>6?E]k^Am kAmt=E:DE6 E@=5 E96 DE@CJ @7 2 72==6? 3C@E96C[ H9@ 96 42==65 y677[ H9@ 82G6 9:D =:76 ECJ:?8 E@ D276 @E96CD 7C@> 2? xts 7:6=5]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington Community Foundation disburses over $620,000 in relief funding after Tyson closure Gothenburg's Bryson Neels wins Class B 800-meter state gold New Kearney restaurant blends barbecue tradition with Mexican flavors Lexington UniFut 14U boys soccer captures Real Colorado Cup championship title Hi-Line's Cooper Knackstedt earns pole vault silver medal ‘We are so proud’: Lexington soccer team gave town something to cheer for Disgruntled residents continue to raise cemetery concerns; Pepplitsch says ‘city is trying’ S-E-M's Taryn Arbuthnot ends career with state medal in long jump Cozad track athletes bring home state hardware Cozad hospital reopens front entrance after two years of construction Lexington's Kuecker, Portillo-Munoz earn state track medals ‘They’re torturing me’: ICE uses solitary confinement to scare people into self-deporting Former Tyson employees express concerns over lack of jobs Lexington 14U baseball goes 1-1 this week Gale Anderson kAm%96 D@=:56C 244:56?E=J EC:886C65 2? xts H9:=6 C6EC:6G:?8 2 42DF2=EJ @7 2?@E96C[ C:89E 27E6C E6==:?8 E96 >65:4 H9@ 244@>A2?:65 9:>[ “(6’C6 8@:?8 E@ 86E @FC 3C@E96CD @FE @7 96C6]Qk^AmkAm%96 DE@CJ @7 y677 3C@F89E E@ =:76 E96 C62=:EJ @7 H2C[ D92C:?8 D@>6 @7 :ED 8CF6D@>6 56E2:=D H:E9 4:G:=:2?D] y677[ D25=J[ H2D?’E E96 =2DE 42DF2=EJ E92E 52J 2?5 :E E@@< 7@FC &xs E62>D E@ 4=62C E96 xtsD]k^Am kAm|2CD92==’D DA6649 7@4FD65 @? 9@H D@=5:6CD 5:6 EH:46[ “@?46 H96? 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E9@F89 A2C256D[ A:4?:4D[ 2?5 AC:46D 766= :>A@CE2?E E96 ECF=J :>A@CE2?E E9:?8 @? |6>@C:2= s2J H2D C6>6>36C:?8 E9@D6 H9@ 5:65 E@ AC@G:56 FD H:E9 E96 7C665@>D H6 92G6 :? p>6C:42?]k^Am kAm}w$ >6>36CD >256 FA E96 4@=@C 8F2C5[ D2?8 E96 }2E:@?2= p?E96> 2?5 A=2J65 E96 3F8=6 5FC:?8 2 D2=FE6 E@ E96 72==6?]k^AmkAmpD D9@ED C2?8 @FE :? E96 2:C[ E96 4C@H5 DE@@5 :? D:=6?46[ C6>6>36C:?8 E9@D6 H9@ 5:65 7@C @FC 4@F?ECJ]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Ashley Mohler Author email Follow Ashley Mohler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. 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