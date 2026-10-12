Top Story Spotlight Think safety first this upland bird season Press Release Oct 12, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LINCOLN — With Nebraska’s pheasant, quail and partridge seasons quickly approaching, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reminds upland hunters to be safe in the field.kAmv2>6 2?5 !2C<D @776CD E96 7@==@H:?8 D276EJ E:AD 7@C FA=2?5 3:C5 9F?E6CD 8@:?8 27:6=5 E9:D 72==ik^AmkF=mk=:mkAm%C62E 6G6CJ 7:C62C> 2D :7 :E :D =@2565 2?5 ?6G6C 2DDF>6 :E :D?’E]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAmp=H2JD A@:?E E96 >FKK=6 @7 J@FC D9@E8F? :? 2 D276 5:C64E:@?[ 2H2J 7C@> A6@A=6[ DECF4EFC6D[ G69:4=6D[ C@25H2JD 2?5 2?J 5:C64E:@? 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E96 7:6=5]k^Amk^=:mk^F=m People are also reading… Lexington's Pepplitsch, Worthing earn trip to Class B state golf State Patrol investigating fatal wreck that may have involved missing juvenile, stolen car out of North Platte Gothenburg has another historic night, defeats Wood River 76-0 Cozad man wins $50,000 playing Powerball J’s Pumpkin Patch reopens in support of local families; pays homage to late cofounder Surging power demand pushes OPPD to plan for a bigger, more complex grid Horizon Ag pumpkin fundraiser benefits Chemo Comfort Totes Rodriguez-Linares sentenced to 30-45 years in prison in shooting conviction Lexington's Natalie Ramirez earns third at Central Conference cross country invite Emersyn Propp reaches 1,000th kill in Cozad's sweep of South Loup Wildcard gets Cozad softball Class C-3 District Final appearance Minutemen junior high runners win back-to-back cross country state titles Tom Shatel's Press Box | Measuring up: Nebraska vs. Indiana Ex-treasurer and husband charged for allegedly stealing over $32K from school, nonprofit Dabo Swinney, Clemson limp toward obvious ending. 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular State Patrol investigating fatal wreck that may have involved missing juvenile, stolen car out of North Platte Authorities are investigating a fatal crash near Cozad that may have involved a missing juvenile and a stolen car, the Dawson County Sheriff’s… Cozad man wins $50,000 playing Powerball Lincoln – Aaron Eveland of Cozad won $50,000 playing Powerball from the Nebraska Lottery. J’s Pumpkin Patch reopens in support of local families; pays homage to late cofounder COZAD — Two years ago, Julie Griffis considered closing her pumpkin patch for good. 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Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video LPD provides update on a shooting in Everett nieghborhood Scene after reported shooting near 13th and C streets Scene after reported shooting near 13th and C streets Crash brings down sign on I-480 in Omaha Crash brings down sign on I-480 in Omaha When does Daylight Saving Time end in 2026? Here's when clocks fall back When does Daylight Saving Time end in 2026? Here's when clocks fall back