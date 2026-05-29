Top Story Spotlight Enroll lands in Open Fields and Waters to allow public access Press Release May 29, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is looking to provide additional hunting and fishing opportunities on private lands through its Open Fields and Waters Program.kA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQm{2?5@H?6CD H:==:?8 E@ 2==@H AF3=:4 H2=<\:? 2446DD 7@C 9F?E:?8 @C 7:D9:?8 42? C646:G6 2??F2=[ A6C\24C6 A2J>6?ED E9C@F89 E96 AC@8C2>]k^AmkA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQm!2CE:4:A2E:?8 =2?5@H?6CD 2C6 277@C565 =:23:=:EJ AC@E64E:@? 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