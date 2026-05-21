Top Story Spotlight Dawson and Gosper counties ready for Memorial Day celebrations Ashley Mohler May 21, 2026 May 21, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Memorial Day is just around the corner, and towns in Dawson and Gosper counties are holding memorial services. k9bm{6I:?8E@?k^9bmkAm{6I:?8E@? H:== 9@=5 :ED |6>@C:2= s2J D6CG:46 2E '6E6C2?D !2G:=:@? @? |@?52J[ |2J ad] %96 D6CG:46 H:== 368:? 2E `_ 2]>] x? 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Former Tyson employees express concerns over lack of jobs Lexington residents pressed city leaders Tuesday for answers on jobs after the Tyson plant closure, as families weigh whether they can stay in… Cozad hospital reopens front entrance after two years of construction COZAD — Cozad Community Health System celebrated the hospital's 75th anniversary on Friday, May 15, as well as the reopening of the front entr… Disgruntled residents continue to raise cemetery concerns; Pepplitsch says ‘city is trying’ Tension was evident in the Lexington City Council chambers on Tuesday, May 12, as residents continued to raise concerns about the upkeep of Gr… Lexington soccer players sent off to championship with community support Lexington soccer players received an enthusiastic send-off as they headed to the state championships in Omaha on Wednesday. The Majestic Theat… Dawson/Gosper County CASA teams up to donate backpacks and diapers bags to DHHS Dawson/Gosper County CASA partnered with local nonprofits to bring the Love in the Backpack Project to life. 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