Top Story Spotlight Dawson PPD board updates mission and values Press Release May 15, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LEXINGTON — At the May Dawson Public Power District board meeting, a new mission statement was approved: “Dedicated to excellence: providing reliable, affordable, and safe power.”kAm%96 ?6H DE2E6>6?E C67:?65 E96 AC6G:@FD G6CD:@?]k^AmkAms:C64E@CD 2=D@ 2AAC@G65 2 =:DE @7 4@C6 G2=F6D E92E :?4=F56 D276EJ[ :?E68C:EJ[ E62>H@C<[ 4@>>F?:EJ 4@>>:E>6?E 2?5 C6=:23=6 D6CG:46]k^AmkAm%96 >:DD:@? 2?5 G2=F6D 2C6 A2CE @7 2 DEC2E68:4 A=2? 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Experts weigh in Cozad's Ethan Atchison wins SWC golf champion title Just: With Big Ten tourney title, Nebraska softball makes case for NCAA's No. 1 seed Dawson/Gosper County CASA teams up to donate backpacks and diapers bags to DHHS kAm%96 :CC:82E:@? =@25 4@?EC@= AC@8C2> :D :? 67764E |2J ` E@ $6AE] b_]k^AmkAm|2C49 C6G6?F6D H6C6 a]dT @G6C 3F586E] %96 J62C\E@\52E6 ?6H DJDE6> A=2?E :?G6DE>6?E :D Sb]hc >:==:@?]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%96 |2C49 H9@=6D2=6 A@H6C 3:== H2D Sa]d >:==:@?[ H9:49 H2D E6? A6C46?E @G6C 3F586E65 D2=6D 7@C E96 >@?E9] !@H6C 4@DE C6AC6D6?E65 da]h A6C46?E @7 |2C49 6IA6?D6D]k^Am kAmxCC:82E:@? 6?6C8J FD286 92D 366? :?4C62D:?8 D:?46 |2C49[ 5F6 E@ 62C=J D62D@? H2E6C:?8]k^Am kAm%96 3@2C5 2AAC@G65 E96 AFC492D6 @7 2 DF3DE2E:@? 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Related to this story Most Popular Unofficial Dawson County election results Dawson County voters cast 2,389 ballots in Tuesday’s primary election. See results in local and state races here. Disgruntled residents continue to raise cemetery concerns; Pepplitsch says ‘city is trying’ Tension was evident in the Lexington City Council chambers on Tuesday, May 12, as residents continued to raise concerns about the upkeep of Gr… Former Tyson employees express concerns over lack of jobs Lexington residents pressed city leaders Tuesday for answers on jobs after the Tyson plant closure, as families weigh whether they can stay in… Greenwood Cemetery petition signatures surge over 650 signatures The group of Lexington citizens is asking for answers from the city about the maintenance of Greenwood Cemetery. Work will begin on I-80, Brady to Gothenburg Weather permitting, work will begin May 18 on Interstate 80 between Brady and Gothenburg, from reference post 205.61 to reference post 213.25,… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video No Major Trade Deal Made On Trump’s Beijing Trip Hantavirus Warning: What Every American Traveler Needs to Know Right Now Hantavirus Warning: What Every American Traveler Needs to Know Right Now Waste Management's new plant to convert landfill gas to renewable natural gas Waste Management's new plant to convert landfill gas to renewable natural gas Denise Powell holds press conference at Memorial Park Denise Powell holds press conference at Memorial Park