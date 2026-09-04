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LINCOLN — After nearly five decades in broadcast journalism, Nebraska Public Media Senior Producer/Reporter Bill Kelly is retiring, leaving a legacy of reporting and public service.

Throughout his career, Kelly produced award-winning documentaries and news series for television and radio and explored ways for Nebraskans to engage in conversations about issues shaping their communities.

Kelly just completed a second season of the history podcast “Once Again.” New episodes explore the invention of center pivot irrigation, the farm crisis, the history of the electric chair, UFO sightings and the TV dinner’s Omaha origins.

The “Once Again” history podcast is a production of Nebraska Public Media News. It is available on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcast and YouTube.

Early in his time at Nebraska Public Media (then known as Nebraska ETV), Kelly reported for the weekly public affairs program “Statewide.” He also drew from history and news coverage to produce documentaries about the death penalty, the 1968 elections and captivating Nebraska crimes.

Recently, Kelly’s work focused on rural law enforcement, 2019 Nebraska flooding, the COVID-19 pandemic and challenges facing Nebraska’s volunteer firefighters.

Beyond his storytelling, Kelly was a leading advocate for expanded courtroom access for all Nebraska journalists, working with the Nebraska Judicial Branch, Nebraska Bar Foundation and fellow journalists to expand camera access, strengthen cooperation and improve public access to the judicial system.