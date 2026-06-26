Top Story Spotlight Locals receive Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation scholarships Jessica Kennedy Jun 26, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LINCOLN — The Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation recently awarded over $104,800 in scholarships to 81 students to grow the next generation of the cattle industry in their academic pursuits.kAm%9:D :D E96 =2C86DE 2>@F?E @7 D49@=2CD9:AD 2H2C565 :? E96 7@F?52E:@?VD 9:DE@CJ]k^AmkAm!C6D:56?E @7 E96 }63C2D<2 r2EE=6>6? u@F?52E:@?[ |2=:?2 {:?5DEC@> DE2E65[ Q(6 ECF=J 36=:6G6 E96D6 56D6CG:?8 D49@=2CD9:A C64:A:6?ED C6AC6D6?E E96 7FEFC6 @7 }63C2D<2VD 3667 :?5FDECJ] (6 2C6 8C2E67F= 7@C E96 86?6C@FD DFAA@CE @7 @FC 5@?@CD[ H9@D6 4@?EC:3FE:@?D 2==@H FD E@ C64@8?:K6 2?5 :?G6DE :? 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There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington School Board approves funds to acquire property through eminent domain After exiting a closed session Monday night, the Lexington School Board unanimously authorized the deposit of the condemnation award in the am… Lexington man charged with three sexual assault felonies A 46-year-old Lexington man has been charged with multiple felony charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child. Gosper County Sheriff's Office investigating drowning death at Johnson Lake The Gosper County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning that occurred at Medo's Resort, located at Johnson Lake. Lincoln Diocese pays woman who accused priest of sex abuse $75,000 to release claims A woman says abuse by a Lincoln seminarian in 1993 shaped decades of her life. A renewed diocesan investigation ended with a $75,000 settlement. The G.O.A.T. soon will occupy former Wonderbowl site Troy and Jennifer Olson are bringing G.O.A.T.'s Table, a new sports bar, to the east side. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video WATCH: 3 crashes, 1 fatal in 1 week. How dangerous is this intersection? 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