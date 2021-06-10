Area under enhanced risk for severe weather late tonight if storms form farther south

LEXINGTON — Dawson and Gosper counties are right on the edge of an enhanced risk for severe weather late tonight and into early Friday morning. There remains some uncertainty if storms will extend far enough south to threaten the area.

On Thursday morning, the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., extended the enhanced risk for severe weather across much of north central Nebraska, a three out of five on the threat scale. Dawson County is on the southern fringe of this area, while Gosper County is in the slight risk.

National Weather Service in Hastings lead meteorologist Jeremy Wesely said the threat for their area is primarily north in the Ord and Columbus area. Storms should initiate in the Cherry County area after sunset and move southward.

He said the question remains as to how far south storms will extend, he said there is around a 50 percent chance Dawson County will be impacted around 3 a.m. Friday morning. Gosper County is under a dismissed threat, around 30 percent, Wesely said.

However, if storms can form this far south, the primary threat will be straight line winds; gusts could be as high as 70 mph.

The following cold front behind the storms will cool things off slightly on Friday and Saturday, with highs in the 80s, but afterward, temperatures climb back up into the 90s and will remain in place for much of next week.