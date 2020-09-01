Abnormally dry drought conditions impact Dawson, Gosper County at the end of August

DAWSON COUNTY — As the month of August came to a close, a majority of Nebraska counties are under some type of drought conditions.
According to the Western Regional Climate Center, during the week of Aug. 25, Nebraska, Colorado and the Dakotas saw above average temperatures, ranging from two to ten degrees above normal. This along with a lack of rainfall continues to contribute to drought conditions.
During the week of Aug. 24-28, Dawson and Gosper County were placed under abnormally dry drought conditions.
According to David Simeral with the Western Regional Climate Center, the conditions were introduced for the counties during the week due to the above normal temperatures over the past 30 to 60 days. Another factor was the below normal precipitation, 50 to 70 percent of normal, observed during the period.
“As far as impacts to agriculture, we're hearing reports that irrigation systems have been used throughout much of the growing season this year and that dryland crops in some areas are showing signs of stress with plants yellowing from the heat and dryness,” Simeral said.
The change from 2019’s rainfall to 2020’s has been, “amazing,” said National Weather Service Hastings meteorologist Ryan Pfannkuch.
Pfannkuch highlighted the differences in two different observations sites, one eight miles south of Elwood and Canaday Station, which is south of Lexington.
Last year the Gosper County location recorded 32.19 inches of precipitation, this year as of the end of August it only recorded 13.35 inches, less than half of last year’s total, Pfannkuch said. This year the site was 4.99 inches below normal.
At Canaday Station, in 2019 it recorded 32.19 inches, up to this point in 2020, it has only recorded 12.05 inches, a “huge difference,” according to Pfannkuch. This site is 7.53 inches below normal, which Pfannkuch said was a full third below normal and is a “big deficient.”
While Dawson and Gosper County are seeing abnormal drought conditions, Pfannkuch said the hardest hit counties in their warning area at the moment are Kearney, Adams and southern Buffalo County, which are in either severe or moderate drought conditions.
When asked about the reasons for the lack of rainfall, Pfannkuch said there has been a lack of large low pressure systems and organized fronts this year, a marked difference from last year.
Last year Grand Island had its wettest August on record, said Pfannkuch, and now this year, the month was the third driest for Grand Island and Kearney and the second driest for Hastings.
Pfannkuch said drought progresses in cycles, with 2012 being a bad drought year and the early 2000s also saw extended drought conditions.
Another factor contributing to the drought conditions was an unusual series of hot days.
At the Lexington Regional Airport, from Aug. 20 to 28, there was a nine day period in which the temperatures were 90 degrees or above. Pfannkuch said five days at 90s degrees is normal.
About the only positive in the near future is the below normal temperature forecast from Sept. 7 to 13. Areas of Nebraska could be around 60 to 70 percent below average temperatures during this time period. Unfortunately, there is no indication there will be an uptick in perception in the future outlook.
Around 56 percent of Nebraska’s population, 1,027,000 are in drought areas, with 426,000 being in abnormally dry areas, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System, NIDIS.
Abnormally dry conditions, as defined by the U.S. Drought Monitor, states under these conditions there will be slowing of plant and crop growth, lingering water deficits and pastures or crops are not fully recovered.
As farmers and ranchers continue to be impacted by the drought conditions, the Nebraska Farm Bureau offers resources to producers.
“During drought conditions, Nebraska counties may be considered for Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) emergency haying and grazing,” according to the Farm Bureau website, “Counties must meet certain criteria for this program to be implemented, including all/part of a county reaching stage D2 Severe Drought on the UNL Drought Monitor or, if not in a D2 or greater status, a 40 percent loss of forage production in the county.”
“The Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) is also available through USDA. LFP provides payments to eligible livestock owners and contract growers who have covered livestock and who are also producers of grazed forage crop acreage that have suffered a loss of grazed forage due to a qualifying drought during the normal grazing period for the county. While in-state conditions triggering the program (see below) have not yet been met, here is important background information,” according to the Farm Bureau website.
To qualify for the program, counties would need to fall into the following categories via the UNL Drought Monitor:
D2 (severe drought) intensity in any area of the county for at least eight consecutive weeks during the normal grazing period is eligible to receive assistance in an amount equal to one monthly payment;
D3 (extreme drought) intensity in any area of the county at any time during the normal grazing period is eligible to receive assistance in an amount equal to three monthly payments;
D3 (extreme drought) intensity in any area of the county for at least four weeks during the normal grazing period or is rated a D4 (exceptional drought) intensity at any time during the normal grazing period is eligible to receive assistance in an amount equal to four monthly payments; or
D4 (exceptional drought) in a county for four weeks (not necessarily four consecutive weeks) during the normal grazing period is eligible to receive assistance in an amount equal to five monthly payments.
