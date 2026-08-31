Bookings Aug 31, 2026 Aug 31, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Aug. 24kF=mk=:mkAmfi`g A]>]i ab\J62C\@=5 {6I:?8E@? >2?[ ?@ @A6C2E@C’D =:46?D6]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAm`_iad A]>]i ac\J62C\@=5 {6I:?8E@? >2?[ ?@ @A6C2E@C’D =:46?D6]k^Amk^=:mk^F=mk9am%F6D52J[ pF8] adk^9amkF=mk=:mkAm``iaf 2]>]i cf\J62C\@=5 |:==6C >2?[ qF772=@ r@F?EJ — E9:C5\568C66 5@>6DE:4 2DD2F=E[ DF3D6BF6?E @776?D6]k^Amk^=:mk^F=mk9amuC:52J[ pF8] agk^9am kF=mk=:mkAmhicb 2]>]i cc\J62C\@=5 w6CD6J[ |:49:82? >2?[ w@FDE@? r@F?EJ[ p=232>2 H2CC2?E — AC@32E:@? G:@=2E:@?]k^Amk^=:mk^F=m People are also reading… 25-year-old Lexington man arrested for sexual assault Tyler Thorell scores 3 touchdowns in Lexington’s 23-21 win over Holdrege Emersyn Propp puts down 18 kills in Cozad's Hall of Fame Jamboree sweep of Brady If the Chicago Bears are going to Indiana, then go already Gothenburg volleyball wins in four over Cozad Thursday Gal and Goat to host inaugural Fall Garlic Fest; giving back to the community they love Dan Osborn staffers infiltrated small Nebraska political party and tried to dissolve it LVFD gains valuable training in Holdredge Gothenburg holds on to win football rivalry over Cozad FOOTBALL BRIEF: Lexington wins 100th series matchup over Holdrege, leads series 54-42 First annual Lipedema Run and Walk held at Cozad Wellness Center Lexington volleyball falls to Cambridge in Hall of Fame Jamboree Hi-Line football falls 50-12 in Thursday home opener to Wilcox-Hildreth Cozad tops North Platte 9-3 in Tuesday home softball matchup West Nile Virus detected in Dawson County mosquitos k9am$F?52J[ pF8] b_k^9amkF=mk=:mkAmficb A]>]i bh\J62C\@=5 |:E496== >2?[ 5C:G:?8 F?56C E96 :?7=F6?46[ 7:CDE @776?D6j C67FD2= E@ DF3>:E E@ 2 496>:42= E6DEj 4C:>:?2= >:D49:67 \ S`[chh\Sc[hhh]k^Amk^=:mk^F=m Compiled with AI assistance from information provided by Dawson County Sheriff's Office, edited by Clipper-Herald staff. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 25-year-old Lexington man arrested for sexual assault A 25-year-old Lexington man has been arrested for first-degree sexual assault. Tyler Thorell scores 3 touchdowns in Lexington’s 23-21 win over Holdrege The Lexington Minutemen football team held on to win 23-21 Friday over Holdrege in the 100th series rivalry matchup at Ray Ehlers Stadium in L… Emersyn Propp puts down 18 kills in Cozad's Hall of Fame Jamboree sweep of Brady Cozad's Hall of Fame Jamboree started with a kill and ended on one against Brady Monday in Cozad. If the Chicago Bears are going to Indiana, then go already In their search for public handouts, the Chicago Bears have become that annoying person who dramatically threatens to do something to get you … Gothenburg volleyball wins in four over Cozad Thursday GOTHENBURG — The Gothenburg Swede volleyball team pulled off a four-set victory at home Thursday over the Cozad Haymakers.