DAWSON COUNTY SHERIFF BOOKINGS Dawson County Sheriff Bookings Jul 12, 2026 Jul 12, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tuesday, July 7kF=mk=:mkAmbibb 2]>]i ah\J62C\@=5 9@>6=6DD >2?[ AC@32E:@? G:@=2E:@? — 2EE6>AE65 r=2DD x' 76=@?J]k^Amk^=:mk^F=mk9bm(65?6D52J[ yF=J gk^9bmkF=mk=:mkAmhibf 2]>]i ab\J62C\@=5 {6I:?8E@? >2?[ AC@32E:@? D2?4E:@? — C67FD2= E@ E6DEj A@D:E:G6 E6DEj 25>:DD:@?]k^Amk^=:mk^F=mk9bmuC:52J[ yF=J `_k^9bm kF=mk=:mkAmei_d 2]>]i dd\J62C\@=5 {6I:?8E@? >2?[ EC277:4 @776?D6 — ?@ @A6C2E@CVD =:46?D6]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAm`_idd 2]>]i bb\J62C\@=5 {6I:?8E@? >2?[ AC@32E:@? D2?4E:@?]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAmbi_d A]>]i ah\J62C\@=5 {6I:?8E@? >2?[ s2HD@? r@F?EJ H2CC2?E — 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C[ 5C:G:?8 F?56C DFDA6?D:@?]k^Amk^=:mk^F=m People are also reading… Bands, Brews and BBQs sparked community connection in and beyond Cozad Dorita Glaze selected to benefit from Joe Torres Sand Volleyball tournament fundraiser Officers: Man amassed trash in Arizona national forest Russian daredevils unfurl banner atop New York's Empire State Building in proposal stunt Nebraska’s 2029 football schedule still has one opening — and suitors are emerging Kearney student 'disappointed, shocked, angry, upset' that Joseph's closing Business report details job losses in Nebraska food processing Nebraskan accused in plot to kill the president seemed to blossom in college before troubling turn, friends and classmates say Lexington's Patrick Martin wins tie-down roping event at Sumner's 75th annual rodeo Gothenburg juniors fall to Holdrege in B-6 Junior Area Tournament semifinal Review: Early winner emerges on ‘Dancing’ spinoff, ‘The Next Pro’ I-80 Overton East experiencing road work beginning July 15 Toddler found alive in hospital morgue after being pronounced dead ICE was investigating him over an email. Now, he's suing Speedway set to swap basketball and volleyball for pickleball k9bm$2EFC52J[ yF=J ``k^9bmkF=mk=:mkAmbide A]>]i bc\J62C\@=5 {6I:?8E@? >2?[ s2HD@? r@F?EJ H2CC2?E — 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C[ 5C:G:?8 F?56C DFDA6?D:@?]k^Amk^=:mk^F=m k9bm|@?52J[ yF=J `bk^9bmkF=mk=:mkAm` 2]>]i ae\J62C\@=5 {6I:?8E@? >2?[ 5C:G:?8 F?56C E96 :?7=F6?46 W7:CDEX[ C67FD2= E@ E6DE]k^Amk^=:mk^F=m Compiled with AI assistance from information provided by Dawson County Sheriff's Office, edited by Clipper-Herald staff. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Bands, Brews and BBQs sparked community connection in and beyond Cozad A small-town event sparked connections across Dawson County when Cozad hosted its annual Bands, Brews and BBQs Saturday, July 11. Dorita Glaze selected to benefit from Joe Torres Sand Volleyball tournament fundraiser Dorita Glaze of Lexington was selected to receive funds raised at the 32nd annual Joe Torres Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Tournament on Sunday, July … Officers: Man amassed trash in Arizona national forest The Arizona man pleaded guilty to violating fire restrictions and unlawfully using federal land as a residence, court records show. Russian daredevils unfurl banner atop New York's Empire State Building in proposal stunt Two Russian daredevil artists climbed to the top of the Empire State Building's towering spire Wednesday in New York City in an apparent propo… Nebraska’s 2029 football schedule still has one opening — and suitors are emerging Nebraska football's nonconference schedules are set through 2028, but future openings remain. Georgia State, Eastern Illinois and Murray State…