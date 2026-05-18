DAWSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S BOOKINGS DAWSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S BOOKINGS May 18, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, May 11kF=mk=:mkAm`aibf 2]>]i da\J62C\@=5 $68F:?[ %6I2D[ >2?[ E9:C5\568C66 2DD2F=E @? 2? @77:46C @C 962=E942C6 AC@76DD:@?2=j 5:DEFC3:?8 E96 A6246]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAm``i`d A]>]i bf\J62C\@=5 {6I:?8E@? >2?[ 5C:G:?8 F?56C DFDA6?D:@?]k^Amk^=:mk^F=mk9am%F6D52J[ |2J `ak^9amkF=mk=:mkAmgicc 2]>]i ac\J62C\@=5 {6I:?8E@? >2?[ 5C:G:?8 F?56C C6G@42E:@?]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAmhibe A]>]i da\J62C\@=5 v@E96?3FC8 H@>2?[ 5:DEFC3:?8 E96 A6246]k^Amk^=:mk^F=m k9am(65?6D52J[ |2J `bk^9amkF=mk=:mkAmfi_e A]>]i c_\J62C\@=5 v@E96?3FC8 H@>2?[ 5C:G:?8 F?56C E96 :?7=F6?46 — 7:CDE @776?D6 — @G6C _]`d]k^Amk^=:mk^F=m People are also reading… Former Tyson employees express concerns over lack of jobs Disgruntled residents continue to raise cemetery concerns; Pepplitsch says ‘city is trying’ Unofficial Dawson County election results Boys state soccer: Lexington tops Bennington, delivers Class B record for first-round wins Lexington soccer's state success 'brings smiles to faces' amidst Tyson plant closure Taryn Arbuthnot shares insight in overcoming injury to qualify for state track in 4 events Dawson/Gosper County CASA teams up to donate backpacks and diapers bags to DHHS Local athletes qualify for Class B state track meet Cozad hospital reopens front entrance after two years of construction Greenwood Cemetery petition signatures surge over 650 signatures Lexington tops Schuyler to earn another shot at Gretna for Class B title Lexington School Board approves two purchases ‘About the people and for the people’: Global Roots opens community garden in Lexington 2026 NBA mock draft: AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson No. 1? Experts weigh in Person found dead after being shot near Omaha's Dundee neighborhood k9am%9FCD52J[ |2J `ck^9amkF=mk=:mkAmbicc 2]>]i b_\J62C\@=5 {6I:?8E@? >2?[ @3DECF4E:?8 2 A6246 @77:46Cj 5:DEFC3:?8 E96 A6246]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAmaia_ A]>]i dg\J62C\@=5 {6I:?8E@? H@>2?[ 3@?5 C6G@42E:@? — 2EE6>AE65 r=2DD x' 76=@?Jj E967E 3J F?=2H7F= E2<:?8 Sd[___ @C >@C6 — s2HD@? r@F?EJ H2CC2?Ej 923:EF2= 4C:>:?2= — s2HD@? r@F?EJ H2CC2?E]k^Amk^=:mk^F=m k9amuC:52J[ |2J `dk^9amkF=mk=:mkAmaidd A]>]i ca\J62C\@=5 ~4@?E@ >2?[ AC@E64E:@? @C56C G:@=2E:@?]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAmhi_c A]>]i be\J62C\@=5 r@K25 H@>2?[ 5C:G:?8 F?56C E96 :?7=F6?46 — 7:CDE @776?D6 — 2=4@9@=]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAmhibg A]>]i a`\J62C\@=5 z62C?6J >2?[ qF772=@ r@F?EJ H2CC2?E — 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C — 5C:G:?8 F?56C E96 :?7=F6?46]k^Amk^=:mk^F=m k9am$2EFC52J[ |2J `ek^9amkF=mk=:mkAm`iab A]>]i ba\J62C\@=5 {6I:?8E@? >2?[ A@DD6DD:@? @7 2 5625=J H62A@? 3J 2 AC@9:3:E65 A6CD@?]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAm`_i`b A]>]i cg\J62C\@=5 {6I:?8E@? >2?[ F?2FE9@C:K65 FD6 @7 2 AC@A6==65 G69:4=6]k^Amk^=:mk^F=m k9am$F?52J[ |2J `fk^9amkF=mk=:mkAm`icd 2]>]i `h\J62C\@=5 {6I:?8E@? >2?[ >:?@C :? A@DD6DD:@?]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAmai_d 2]>]i cd\J62C\@=5 {6I:?8E@? H@>2?[ 5C:G:?8 F?56C E96 :?7=F6?46 @7 =:BF@C — @G6C _]`dj ?@ @A6C2E@C’D =:46?D6]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAmgia_ 2]>]i cg\J62C\@=5 {6I:?8E@? >2?[ :?E:>:52E:@? G:2 6=64EC@?:4 56G:46]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAmgida A]>]i cg\J62C\@=5 {6I:?8E@? >2?[ 5:DEFC3:?8 E96 A6246]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAm``i_a A]>]i bd\J62C\@=5 {6I:?8E@? H@>2?[ 5:DEFC3:?8 E96 A6246]k^Amk^=:mk^F=m Compiled from Dawson County Sheriff’s Office information with AI assistance, edited by Clipper-Herald staff. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Former Tyson employees express concerns over lack of jobs Lexington residents pressed city leaders Tuesday for answers on jobs after the Tyson plant closure, as families weigh whether they can stay in… Disgruntled residents continue to raise cemetery concerns; Pepplitsch says ‘city is trying’ Tension was evident in the Lexington City Council chambers on Tuesday, May 12, as residents continued to raise concerns about the upkeep of Gr… Unofficial Dawson County election results Dawson County voters cast 2,389 ballots in Tuesday’s primary election. See results in local and state races here. Boys state soccer: Lexington tops Bennington, delivers Class B record for first-round wins Make it seven consecutive first-round wins and semifinal appearances for Lexington. The Minutemen attained the longest-such streak in Class B … Lexington soccer's state success 'brings smiles to faces' amidst Tyson plant closure “I look in the crowd and I see there's a lot of stories of things that are going on with some of our families," Lexington coach Joel Lemus said.