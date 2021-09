The Overton Eagles flew to Axtell Tuesday, Sept. 7 for their volleyball triangular. Games were tight, all of them going 3 sets to see who would come out on top.

It was the S-E-M Mustangs that took home the win, beating Axtell 2-1 (15-25, 25-13 and 27-25) and the Eagles 2-1 (25-21, 10-25 and 28-26).

The Wildcats and the Eagles played a close set as well with the Eagles winning 2-1 (21-25, 25-12 and 25-18).

In all, the games were very back and forth with a lot of early leads and late comebacks.