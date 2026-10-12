Top Story Spotlight Emersyn Propp combines for 44 kills in Cozad's 2-1 Saturday run in Valentine Jessica Kennedy Oct 12, 2026 12 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cozad lady Haymaker volleyball went 2-1 Saturday at the Valentine Invite.kAmt>6CDJ? !C@AA =65 E96 |2<6CD H:E9 `b <:==D :? E96:C ad\f[ ad\`` H:? @G6C v@C5@? #FD9G:==6]k^AmkAm!C@AA 925 `c <:==D :? E96 |2<6CDV `e\ad[ ad\a_[ `d\ad =@DD E@ '2=6?E:?6]k^AmkAm!C@AA =65 r@K25 H:E9 `e <:==D :? E96 |2<6CDV ad\`b[ ad\`g H:? @G6C w6>:?87@C5]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mvp|t `k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmp D6BF6?46 @7 !C@AA <:==D 2?5 (9:E?6J #686=:? 246D 82G6 r@K25 2 d\_ =625 :? E96 7:CDE D6E 282:?DE v@C5@?\#FD9G:==6]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington's Pepplitsch, Worthing earn trip to Class B state golf State Patrol investigating fatal wreck that may have involved missing juvenile, stolen car out of North Platte Gothenburg has another historic night, defeats Wood River 76-0 Cozad man wins $50,000 playing Powerball J’s Pumpkin Patch reopens in support of local families; pays homage to late cofounder Surging power demand pushes OPPD to plan for a bigger, more complex grid Horizon Ag pumpkin fundraiser benefits Chemo Comfort Totes Rodriguez-Linares sentenced to 30-45 years in prison in shooting conviction Lexington's Natalie Ramirez earns third at Central Conference cross country invite Emersyn Propp reaches 1,000th kill in Cozad's sweep of South Loup Wildcard gets Cozad softball Class C-3 District Final appearance Minutemen junior high runners win back-to-back cross country state titles Tom Shatel's Press Box | Measuring up: Nebraska vs. Indiana Ex-treasurer and husband charged for allegedly stealing over $32K from school, nonprofit Dabo Swinney, Clemson limp toward obvious ending. 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington's Pepplitsch, Worthing earn trip to Class B state golf Lexington sophomore Millie Pepplitsch earned a trip to girls state golf after finishing 10th at Class B-4 Districts Monday at Pioneers Golf Co… Gothenburg has another historic night, defeats Wood River 76-0 The Gothenburg football team shutout Wood River 76-0 Friday, in another historic night for the Swedes. Lexington's Natalie Ramirez earns third at Central Conference cross country invite Senior Natalie Ramirez claims third with a time of 19:56.2 at the Central Conference cross country meet Thursday in Aurora. Emersyn Propp reaches 1,000th kill in Cozad's sweep of South Loup Cozad junior Emersyn Propp scored her 1,000th career kill Thursday in the lady Haymakers' sweep of South Loup. 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