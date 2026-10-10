Top Story Spotlight Topical FOOTBALL: Blair routes Lexington 49-14 Friday on the Minutemen field Jessica Kennedy Oct 10, 2026 18 hrs ago 0 1 of 4 Lexington's Eddy Sanchez (33) runs the ball in the first half of the Minutemen's Friday loss to Blair at Ray Ehlers Stadium in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's quarterback Oliver Fellers (17) looks to the sideline for the play call in the Minutemen's loss to Blair Friday at Ray Ehlers Stadium in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Tyler Thorell (1) secures the ball before running on kick return in the first half of the Minutemen's Friday loss to Blair at Ray Ehlers Stadium in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Adan Gonzalez (63) makes a tackle on Blair's Jonah Tabor (14) in the first half of the Minutemen's Friday loss at Ray Ehlers Stadium in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy The Lexington Minutemen football team dropped their sixth straight game Friday, falling 49-14 to the ranked Blair Bears.kAm{6I:?8E@? ?@H AC6A2C6D 7@C E96:C 9@>64@>:?8 >2E49FA 282:?DE 5:DEC:4E @AA@?6?E q62EC:46 uC:52J[ ~4E] `e 2E f A]>]k^AmkAmq=2:C D92G65 ?62C=J e >:?FE6D @77 E96 4=@4< @? E96:C @A6?:?8 5C:G6] {2?5CJ {2CD6? 42AA65 E96 5C:G6 H:E9 2 E@F495@H?]k^AmkAmp7E6C E96 q62CDV 5676?D6 H6?E E9C66 2?5 @FE[ q=2:C =65 `c\_ 27E6C y@?29 %23@C E@@< E96 32== bg J2C5D FA E96 q62C D:56=:?6 7@C 2 E@F495@H?] {6I:?8E@? 8@E E96 32== 324< H:E9 ;FDE F?56C 2 >:?FE6]k^Am kAm{6I:?8E@? H2D 96=5 E@ AF?E E@ DE2CE E96 D64@?5 BF2CE6C 2?5 q=2:C FD65 E96:C 7:CDE A@DD6DD:@? E@ =625 a`\_] q2CC6EE qC@H? E@@< E96 32== hc J2C5D 7@C 2 q62C E@F495@H?]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington's Pepplitsch, Worthing earn trip to Class B state golf State Patrol investigating fatal wreck that may have involved missing juvenile, stolen car out of North Platte Cozad man wins $50,000 playing Powerball Surging power demand pushes OPPD to plan for a bigger, more complex grid J’s Pumpkin Patch reopens in support of local families; pays homage to late cofounder Lexington tennis goes 19-1 at East vs. West Shootout Rodriguez-Linares sentenced to 30-45 years in prison in shooting conviction Horizon Ag pumpkin fundraiser benefits Chemo Comfort Totes Emersyn Propp reaches 1,000th kill in Cozad's sweep of South Loup Wildcard gets Cozad softball Class C-3 District Final appearance Ex-treasurer and husband charged for allegedly stealing over $32K from school, nonprofit Dabo Swinney, Clemson limp toward obvious ending. Lane Kiffin almost predicted it Geneva teen dies in crash west of Lexington after pursuit Tom Shatel's Press Box | Measuring up: Nebraska vs. Indiana VOLLEYBALL: S-E-M reverse sweeps Hi-Line Tuesday Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmq=2:C 6IE6?565 E96:C =625 bd\_ 27E6C 324<\E@\324< D4@C:?8 A@DD6DD:@?D] p?5C6H $>FE?J 925 2 ae\J2C5 CFD9:?8 E@F495@H? 2?5 }2E6 |FCC2J D4@C65 E96 7:?2= E@F495@H? @7 E96 92=7 @? 2 c\J2C5 CFD9]k^AmkAm%96 q62CD ;F>A65 E@ 2 a`\_ =625 27E6C D4@C:?8 :? E96 E9:C5 BF2CE6C]k^AmkAm{6I:?8E@? 8@E @? E96 3@2C5 27E6C 2 `f\J2C5 CFD9 3J 7C6D9>2? BF2CE6C324< ~=:G6C u6==6CD]k^Am kAm%23@C D4@C65 9:D D64@?5 E@F495@H?[ AFEE:?8 q=2:C FA ch\f :? E96 @A6?:?8 ad D64@?5D @7 E96 7@FCE9 BF2CE6C]k^Am kAm%96 |:?FE6>6? H6C6 7@C465 E@ AF?E @? E96:C 7:CDE A@DD6DD:@? :? E96 7@FCE9] uC6D9>2? r@@A6C qFCE@? 42>6 FA H:E9 2 7F>3=6 C64@G6CJ 5FC:?8 q=2:CVD D64@?5 A@DD6DD:@?]k^Am kAm{6I:?8E@? D4@C65 @? E9:C5\2?5\aa] u6==6CD 4@??64E65 H:E9 %J=6C %9@C6== 7@C 2 cc\J2C5 E@F495@H?] p=6I:D p=G:C56K 42AA65 E96 5C:G6 H:E9 2 A@:?E\27E6C <:4<]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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