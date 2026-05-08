Top Story Spotlight S-E-M's Taryn Arbuthnot earns 3 gold medals at Paxland Last Chance Invite Jessica Kennedy May 8, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save S-E-M senior Taryn Arbuthnot brought home three gold medals from the Paxland Last Chance Invite Thursday in Sutherland.kAmpC3FE9?@E H@? 96C 7:CDE 8@=5 :? 9:89 ;F>A 27E6C 4=62C:?8 d\`]k^AmkAmw6C D64@?5 8@=5 42>6 27E6C H:??:?8 E96 `__\>6E6C 52D9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 `b]_h]k^AmkAm$96 D6E 2 A6CD@?2= 36DE :? E96 a__\>6E6C 52D9 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 ae]fb E@ 62C? 96C E9:C5 8@=5 @7 E96 52J]k^AmkAmpC3FE9?@E 7:?:D965 :? 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington boys to host Elkhorn in soccer B-7 district semifinal Tuesday The Lexington Minutemen soccer team will host the Class B-7 District soccer semifinal against Elkhorn Tuesday, May 5 at 5 p.m. at the Optimist… Overton's Brock McCarter earns 2 gold medals at Fort Kearny Conference Invite OVERTON — Overton junior Brock McCarter earned two gold medals and one silver medal Friday at the Fort Kearny Conference track invite in Overton. Lexington boys soccer defeats Elkhorn 2-0 in district semifinal Lexington boys will host Omaha Gross Catholic in the Class B-7 District Final Saturday, May 9 at 11 a.m. at Ray Ehlers Stadium in Lexington. Overton boys take runners-up at home golf invite OVERTON — The Overton Eagles golf team scored a team total of 351 to take second place at their home invite Friday at the Overton Golf Course. 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