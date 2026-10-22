VOLLEYBALL: S-E-M survives 5-set thriller over Shelton in regular season finale Jessica Kennedy Oct 22, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 1 of 4 S-E-M's Kyler Jones (3) attacks the ball against a Shelton blocker in the Mustangs' five-set win Thursday in Sumner. Photo Courtesy of Kelly Warnken S-E-M's Myka Cranwell sets the ball during the Mustangs' five-set win Thursday over Shelton in Sumner. Photo Courtesy of Kelly Warnken S-E-M's Lily Hrasky prepares to pass a ball on serve receive during the Mustangs' five-set win Thursday over Shelton in Sumner. Photo Courtesy of Kelly Warnken S-E-M's Mia Cranwell digs a ball during the Mustangs' Thursday home win over Shelton in Sumner. Photo Courtesy of Kelly Warnken Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy S-E-M volleyball won their last regular season game in a five-set thriller Thursday over Shelton 25-23, 25-17, 23-25, 18-25, 15-11.kAm%96 |FDE2?8D H6C6 =65 3J zJ=6C y@?6D H:E9 a_ <:==D] k^AmkAm$\t\| EC2:=65 b\_ :? E96 368:??:?8 @7 E96 7:CDE D6E[ 3FE 32EE=65 324< E@ E2<6 2? g\d =625 @77 2 w2J=66 w2JD <:==] {2E6C[ 2 $96=E@? 246 2?5 $\t\| 6CC@C AF==65 E96 qF==5@8D H:E9:? @?6 2E `a\``]k^AmkAm$96=E@? FD65 2 c\_ CF? H:E9 324<\E@\324< <:==D E@ E2<6 2 `f\`d =625] p y@?6D <:== AF==65 E96 |FDE2?8D H:E9:? @?6 2E `f\`e]k^Am kAm%96 |FDE2?8D FD65 2 E:>6@FE 27E6C 72==:?8 `h\`e] s@H? 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