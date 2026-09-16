Topical Top Story Spotlight Lexington wins tennis dual over Scottsbluff Jessica Kennedy Sep 16, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lexington Minutemen tennis team won their Wednesday home dual 4-1 over Scottsbluff.kAmy2J5@? w6C?2?56K\$2?5@G2= H@? E96 }@] ` D:?8=6D >2E49 e\c[ c\e[ `_\g @G6C q62C42E w2J56? v2C6J]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmrC:DE:2? uC2?4@\r9:42D =@DE e\c 2?5 e\b E@ q62C42E ~4E2G:@ tDA:?@ :? E96 }@] a D:?8=6D >2E49]k^AmkAm{6I:?8E@?’D |2E9:2D !6AA=:ED49 2?5 |:429 $496CC H@? E96 }@] ` 5@F3=6D >2E49 e\` 2?5 e\c @G6C !2C<6C |2C=@H 2?5 %F4<6C q2<6C]k^Am kAm|:?FE6>6? s2G:5 s:2K\pCC:282 2?5 xK24 $2=:?2D H@? d\f[ e\b 2?5 `_\c @G6C #J=6J r@==:?D 2?5 v2G:? |4r@?<6J :? E96 }@] a 5@F3=6D >2E49]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington's Patrick Martin claims fifth NSRA tie-down roping year-end title Lexington Middle School band to perform Saturday at UNK Band Day Parade FOOTBALL: Gothenburg wins home ranked matchup 45-29 Friday over Mitchell Paul Hammel: Fight over feline calls for having a little fun sometimes Troopers find nearly 20,000 lbs of drugs, trailer full of stolen items in Dawson County traffic stops Cozad's Chad Connelly wins year-end title in ranch broncs Nebraska AG urged to investigate three out-of-state nursing home chains Emersyn Propp slams 19 kills and 7 aces in Cozad’s 4-set win over Hershey Tuesday Lexington city tax rate to fall under proposed budget Party like a Haymaker: Cozad hosts fall kickoff celebration Marlene Geiger named Make Your Mark on Cozad recipient Lexington City Council approves ordinance for former Tyson property funding project 'Been through hell': Boys who allege state employees sexually abused them in Kearney have uncertain support Isac Portillo-Munoz and Natalie Ramirez win titles at Lexington Cross Country Invite Tuesday Good Samaritan launches advanced remote pulmonary pressure monitoring for heart failure, Litchfield resident first recipient kAm{6I:?8E@?’D y@D:29 #962 2?5 {:2> $@?4<D6? H@? E96 }@] b 5@F3=6D >2E49 e\c 2?5 e\` @G6C {F<6 q2<6C 2?5 r92C=:6 r2CA6?E6C]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular FOOTBALL: Gothenburg wins home ranked matchup 45-29 Friday over Mitchell Gothenburg is finding their identity, according to head coach Riley Freeland. Emersyn Propp slams 19 kills and 7 aces in Cozad’s 4-set win over Hershey Tuesday The Cozad Haymakers are on a three-game winning streak after taking Hershey in four sets Tuesday night. Isac Portillo-Munoz and Natalie Ramirez win titles at Lexington Cross Country Invite Tuesday The Lexington boys and girls cross country teams took the titles Tuesday at their home triangular invite with Alma and Arapahoe. Cozad takes fourth at home volleyball invite Saturday COZAD — The Cozad Haymakers finished fourth in their home volleyball tournament Saturday. Shatel: Don't overreact to early Big Ten results, what Nebraska can learn from KU's gameday scene Resist the urge to rethink the difficulty of Nebraska's schedule after two weeks of Big Ten results, writes Tom Shatel in First Downs, Second … Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Pick Six Podcast | The South Bend sea of red | What to make of the first two weeks Tom Shatel's Press Box | Sea of South Bend Red 2.0 Tom Shatel's Press Box | Sea of South Bend Red 2.0 Justin Frommer reacts to Nebraska volleyball's sweep of Creighton Justin Frommer reacts to Nebraska volleyball's sweep of Creighton Sam McKewon's three keys for Nebraska football vs. North Dakota Sam McKewon's three keys for Nebraska football vs. North Dakota