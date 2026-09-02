Spotlight Top Story Topical Riley Flesch serves 10 aces in Gothenburg’s Tuesday sweep of Alma Jessica Kennedy Sep 2, 2026 51 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Gothenburg Swedes held on to win their Tuesday away game in a sweep over Alma.kAmv@E96?3FC8 H@? ad\a_[ ad\a_ 2?5 ad\ab]k^AmkAmyF?:@C @FED:56 9:EE6C {2FC6? |C@4K6< =65 E96 $H656D H:E9 `b <:==D 2?5 @?6 246]k^AmkAm$@A9@>@C6 D6EE6C #:=6J u=6D49 AFE @G6C `_ 246D 2?5 @?6 <:== 7@C E96 $H656D]k^AmkAm+@6 q6G6C:586 925 6:89E <:==D 2?5 E9C66 246D[ 2?5 vC246 tG6CE 925 7:G6 <:==D 2?5 @?6 246 7@C v@E96?3FC8]k^Am kAmq6G6C:586 925 EH@ <:==D :? E96 $H656D d\_ CF? E@ DE2CE E96 7:CDE D6E]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington City Council approves ordinance for former Tyson property funding project Tyler Thorell scores 3 touchdowns in Lexington’s 23-21 win over Holdrege 25-year-old Lexington man arrested for sexual assault If the Chicago Bears are going to Indiana, then go already Gothenburg volleyball wins in four over Cozad Thursday Gal and Goat to host inaugural Fall Garlic Fest; giving back to the community they love Gothenburg holds on to win football rivalry over Cozad LVFD gains valuable training in Holdredge FOOTBALL BRIEF: Lexington wins 100th series matchup over Holdrege, leads series 54-42 Emersyn Propp puts down 18 kills in Cozad's Hall of Fame Jamboree sweep of Brady Dan Osborn staffers infiltrated small Nebraska political party and tried to dissolve it First annual Lipedema Run and Walk held at Cozad Wellness Center Hi-Line football falls 50-12 in Thursday home opener to Wilcox-Hildreth Overton takes sixth at home volleyball invite Npcc raffle car to round out summer tour at state fair kAm|C@4K6<’D D64@?5 <:== @7 E96 7:CDE D6E AFE v@E96?3FC8 FA `_\a]k^AmkAms@H? 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