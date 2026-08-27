Top Story Spotlight Lexington softball falls 16-1 at home against Adams Central Tuesday evening Jessica Kennedy Aug 27, 2026 Aug 27, 2026 0 1 of 3 Minutemaid Taylor Shively pitches a strike in the top of the first inning Tuesday against Adams Central in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Sophia Burns tips a ball foul in the bottom of the the first inning against Adams Central Tuesday in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Jocelyne Morales-Contreras swings on the first pitch in the bottom of the first inning Tuesday evening against Adams Central. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy Lexington Minutemaid softball lost 16-1 at home Tuesday to Adams Central in three innings.kAm%96 |2:5D 82G6 FA D:I CF?D :? 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E96 D64@?5]k^Am People are also reading… 25-year-old Lexington man arrested for sexual assault Emersyn Propp puts down 18 kills in Cozad's Hall of Fame Jamboree sweep of Brady Tyler Thorell scores 3 touchdowns in Lexington’s 23-21 win over Holdrege Dan Osborn staffers infiltrated small Nebraska political party and tried to dissolve it If the Chicago Bears are going to Indiana, then go already First annual Lipedema Run and Walk held at Cozad Wellness Center Gothenburg volleyball wins in four over Cozad Thursday Gothenburg holds on to win football rivalry over Cozad LVFD gains valuable training in Holdredge FOOTBALL BRIEF: Lexington wins 100th series matchup over Holdrege, leads series 54-42 Lexington volleyball falls to Cambridge in Hall of Fame Jamboree Wiley Canyon Ultra race hosts inaugural event Aug. 29 starting at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park Lady Swedes softball drops season opener to McCook Gal and Goat to host inaugural Fall Garlic Fest; giving back to the community they love Western Nebraska Football Top 5s kAm{6I:?8E@? 8C23365 E96:C 7:CDE @FE 2E 9@>6 367@C6 2 {6I:?8E@? 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Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Emersyn Propp puts down 18 kills in Cozad's Hall of Fame Jamboree sweep of Brady Cozad's Hall of Fame Jamboree started with a kill and ended on one against Brady Monday in Cozad. 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