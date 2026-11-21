Top Story POSITIVE VIBES FOR POSITIVE LIFE Sarah Neben: A thankful heart Sarah Neben Nov 21, 2026 51 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save During the children’s moment in church today Audrey Downey talked with the kids about both small and big things we can be thankful for.kAm|@DE @7 FD H:== 46=63C2E6 E96 %92?<D8:G:?8 9@=:52J @? }@G] ae[ @C D@>6E:>6 E92E H66<6?5]k^Am Sarah Neben kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ (:<:A65:2[ “2D E96 ?2>6 :>A=:6D[ E96 9@=:52J 86?6C2==J C6G@=G6D 2C@F?5 8:G:?8 E92?<D 2?5 E96 46?E6CA:646 @7 >@DE 46=63C2E:@?D :D 2 %92?<D8:G:?8 5:??6C H:E9 72>:=J 2?5 7C:6?5D]”k^AmkAmxE :D 2 E:>6 E@ 2AAC64:2E6 2== E92E :D 8@@5 :? @FC =:G6D]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm|J 525 E2F89E >6 E@ =:G6 2 =:76 7:==65 H:E9 8C2E:EF56[ 2?5 E92E J@FC 2EE:EF56 56E6C>:?6D 9@H J@F H:== G:6H E96 H@C=5 2C@F?5 J@F]k^Am People are also reading… Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Friday night playoffs: Nebraska high school football scores, updates Paul Hammel: Does a 'curse' dog Nebraska football? Police officers raising funds for woman assaulted on Omaha bus Nominees forwarded to Gov. Pillen for consideration in the 11th Judicial District Funeral for father of Ben Sasse set for Monday Lexington City Council adopts new zoning boundaries; Reynolds raises county concerns Optimist Club raises awareness of Operation Santa Claus, provided for 400 children last year FOOTBALL: Loomis erases 28-year state finals drought, defeats Hemingford 68-42 Kickoff time, TV network set for Nebraska's home game vs. Ohio State A Lincoln childcare center closed abruptly. Records show years of financial struggles. Dabo Swinney era at Clemson nearing predictable, painful end Edgewater Insurance to celebrate longtime agent Mary Reed’s retirement Mike Tomlin highlights 12 top coaching candidates for 2027 NFL offseason Veterans Day is Wednesday. Here’s where veterans eat free kAm(96? 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D@ 3=6DD65[ ?@H 9@H 42? x 8@ 7@CH2C5 2?5 3=6DD @E96CDn”k^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Paul Hammel: Does a 'curse' dog Nebraska football? The old Peanuts comic strip featured a recurring gag involving Lucy and Charlie Brown. Sarah Neben: Christmas magazine arrival signals planning can begin As I write this, I am happily ensconced in my recliner in the living room watching Sunday Night Football. Neben: When 'Nebraska Nice' wasn't so “Nebraska Nice” was adopted by the Nebraska Tourism Commission in 2014 as the new state slogan, emphasizing the friendliness of folks around o… Election 2026 We voted. 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