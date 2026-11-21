Top Story SUNNY SIDE UP Susan Bennett: Thanksgiving Susan Bennett Nov 21, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thanksgiving is a time for going home.kAm}6HD42DE6CD 2??F2==J C6>:?5 FD E92E :E :D E96 3FD:6DE EC2G6= 9@=:52J @7 E96 J62C] xE FDF2==J >62?D 3:8 82E96C:?8D @7 6IE6?565 72>:=J 2?5 7C:6?5D[ 7@@E32== @? E96 %' 2?5[ @7 4@FCD6[ A=6?EJ @7 7@@5]k^Am Susan Bennett kAmp?5 H96E96C J@FC 72>:=J :D BF:6E 2?5 42=> @C C@H5J 2?5 =@F5 2D >:?6 :D[ E96C6 :D 2=H2JD E96 766=:?8 @7 =@G6[ 2446AE2?46 2?5 D276EJ] xE >2J 36 @?6 @7 E96 76H E:>6D E92E @=5 72D9:@? 72>:=J G2=F6D 2C6 DE:== :? 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Dabo Swinney era at Clemson nearing predictable, painful end Edgewater Insurance to celebrate longtime agent Mary Reed’s retirement Mike Tomlin highlights 12 top coaching candidates for 2027 NFL offseason Veterans Day is Wednesday. Here’s where veterans eat free kAm*@F[ J6D J@F[ 2C6 :? 492C86 @7 492?8:?8 E96 H@C=5 2?5 :E DE2CED H:E9 J@FC @H? =:EE=6 A2CE @7 E96 H@C=5i J@FC 72>:=J]k^AmkAm(6 2C6 4@>:?8 @77 @7 2 >:5\E6C> 42>A2:8? 2?5 6=64E:@? AC@46DD E92E H2D ?2DEJ]k^AmkAmx’> ?@E A@:?E:?8 7:?86CD 2E 2?J @?6 A2CEJ @C AC@4=2:>:?8 @?6 G:4E:> 2?5 @?6 3F==J] x’> D2J:?8 :E H2D 2== 325 2?5 :E >256 6>@E:@?D CF? 9:89 7@C 2== :?G@=G65]k^AmkAm%96C6 2C6 49:=5C6? 8@:?8 >:DD:?8 @C 5J:?8 :? @FC ?2E:@? D@>6E:>6D @?=J 3642FD6 E96J H6C6 :? E96 HC@?8 A=246 2E E96 HC@?8 E:>6] !6@A=6 2C6 AC@E6DE:?8 :? 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