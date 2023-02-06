Local historian and Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery Director, Peter Osborne, gives a presentation at the library on Monday, Feb. 13, at 5:30 p.m. at Wilson Public Library in Cozad.

“Willa Cather: Writer from the Prairie and Enduring Gift to Our Country” explores Cather’s literary legacy. Cather is the author of the 2023 One Book One Cozad selection, A Lost Lady.

Born in 1873, Cather moved to Nebraska when she was eight, ultimately landing in Red Cloud. By the age of 19, Willa had graduated from the University of Nebraska and began as a magazine editor in Pittsburgh. She died in New York City at the age of 73. Willa Cather is considered one of the most noteworthy women authors of the 20th century.

Cather regularly returned to Nebraska to visit family, and those themes and descriptions of place featured prominently in Cather’s writing. A Lost Lady, published one hundred years ago, is said to have influenced F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby, which was published in 1925.