 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story breaking topical

Two arrested after multi-agency pursuit in Dawson County

  • 0
111622-lex-news-pursuit1.JPG

Sarah Beale, Jose Ruiz

LEXINGTON — Two people have been arrested after a multi-agency effort resulting from an ongoing Lexington Police Department investigation. The CODE Task Force was assisting in the investigation.

Wednesday morning, the Lexington Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Impala as part of the investigation. The suspect vehicle fled Lexington westbound on Highway 30. At approximately 10:00 a.m., a trooper located the suspect vehicle on Road 761 between Lexington and Cozad and initiated a pursuit.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The suspect vehicle turned south and continued on gravel roads for several miles. During the pursuit, the suspects threw multiple items out of the vehicle. The suspect vehicle turned westbound onto Highway 30 before entering Cozad, turning northbound, and then turning eastbound onto Road 761 to exit Cozad.

On Road 761, the suspect vehicle reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. A Dawson County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Lexington PD investigator assigned to the CODE Task Force were both able to successfully deploy stop sticks to slow the vehicle, which came to a stop at the intersection of Highway 21 and Road 761. Both occupants then fled on foot. Officers from several agencies were able to quickly take both suspects into custody.

People are also reading…

The driver, Jose Ruiz, 23, of Grand Island, was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, obstruction, and two active felony warrants. The passenger, Sarah Beale, 26, of Lexington, was arrested for obstruction, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, littering, and two active felony warrants. Both were lodged in Dawson County Jail. The Cozad Police Department also assisted in this incident.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Small plane crashes east of North Platte

Small plane crashes east of North Platte

Firefighters from Maxwell and Brady responded to the scene that was originally reported to be a grass fire. The Nebraska State Patrol and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were on scene.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter’s new paid 'verification' system was ripe with imposters within hours