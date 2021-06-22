Troopers make arrest after multiple incidents near Kearney

Later, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, NSP received a report of the same subjects attempting to travel by cab to a hotel in Kearney. A trooper located the cab in which they were traveling as it exited I-80 at the Kearney interchange at mile marker 272. The trooper performed a traffic stop and the cab driver exited the vehicle. The passenger, identified as the driver of the Jeep, then got into the driver’s seat and attempted to drive away. The trooper unsuccessfully deployed a taser and the subject began to drive, striking the trooper in the leg and then striking a pole in a gas station parking lot. The subject then fled on foot, but the trooper quickly apprehended him.