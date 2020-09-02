Team Jack Radiothon Raises $100,000 and Counting for Childhood Brain Cancer Research

Elwood, NE - The 8th Annual Team Jack Foundation Radiothon was held on Thursday, August 27. This was the second year in a row that the Radiothon was hosted by presenting sponsor, Jim & Sharri Baldonado family and The Home Agency, at their home office in Elwood, Nebraska.
Hosting an event during a pandemic makes the anticipated results uncertain at best. However, while the world struggles with COVID, children are still being diagnosed and treated for brain cancer with some dying from the disease. The Team Jack Foundation is committed to funding research for better treatments for kids, so hosting the radiothon which is a low-traffic event was never a question.
Kylie Dockter, the Executive Director of the Team Jack Foundation, said, “We are so thankful that at a time of uncertainty so many people were willing to support the radiothon. The generosity of our sponsors and our supporters is truly amazing. On behalf of the Team Jack Foundation and families fighting child brain cancer, thank you for continuing to help us push forward in the fight.”
The eleven-hour broadcast day, hosted by Kevin Thomas and several guest hosts, was filled with over 30 interviews with families affected by child brain cancer as well as celebrities that are advocates for the disease. Kevin Thomas invests countless hours into interviewing, producing and hosting the event. Kevin was recognized for his efforts at the 2020 Team Jack Gala when he was awarded the Team Jack 2019 Teammate of the Year Award.
Donations were received via the phone bank powered by Applied Connective and staffed by The Home Agency team as well as online throughout the day. At the end of the day, over $100,000 was raised with donations continuing to come in.
In addition to the normal activities of the annual radiothon, Jim and Sharri Baldonado family and The Home Agency also sponsored a $25,000 giveaway contest. Tickets are still being sold for a $1,000 pledge to Team Jack, with only 100 tickets total. Once all the tickets have been sold, a winner will be drawn and win the $25,000! Nearly 45 tickets were sold on the day of the event and the Foundation will work to sell the remainder during September, which is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. While the lucky winner will receive $25,000, the Team Jack Foundation will raise $100,000 to put toward impactful childhood brain cancer research!
Holding the event in the small town of Elwood, Nebraska has been a fantastic experience the past two years. Community groups and businesses pitched in and held fundraisers of their own to contribute toward the proceeds of the radiothon. The Elwood Senior Center set up on site and sold root beer floats and the Elwood Hometown Cooperative Market held a raffle while the community banded together to host a bake sale. Free lunch was offered on site to any donations received in-person. The generosity of the Elwood community and surrounding towns is second to none.
Donations are still being accepted as well as tickets being sold for the $25,000 prize. To donate or get a ticket, visit www.teamjackfoundation.org/2020radiothon.
Thank you to the following: The Home Agency, Jim & Sharri Baldonado family, Applied Connective Technologies, KLIN, the New 94Rock (live stream), Broadcast House Media|NRG Media, Husker Sports Network, Jack Mitchell, Mookie in the Morning, Brandon Benitiz, Omaha Scheels, Cooper & Co., Think Whole Person Healthcare, Lincoln Scheels, Traeger, Fleet Feet Lincoln Omaha, Steakmaster, Cast Iron Bar & Grille, and Plum Creek Market Place. Lastly, a special thank you to the many businesses and individuals who donated in support of the event and to the families for sharing their stories!