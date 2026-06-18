Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approve changes to start of spring turkey season Press Release Jun 18, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved wildlife orders that move the start of the spring turkey season at its meeting June 12 in North Platte.kA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQm%96 492?86 E@ @C56CD 2C6ik^AmkF=mk=:mkAm|@G6 E96 DE2CE @7 E96 DAC:?8 2C496CJ D62D@? 7C@> |2C49 ad E@ E96 $2EFC52J 4=@D6DE E@ pAC:= g]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAm|@G6 E96 DE2CE @7 E96 DAC:?8 J@FE9 D9@E8F? D62D@? 7C@> E96 $2EFC52J 4=@D6DE E@ pAC:= g E@ E96 $2EFC52J 4=@D6DE E@ pAC:= `d]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAm|@G6 E96 DE2CE @7 E96 DAC:?8 C68F=2C D9@E8F? D62D@? 7C@> E96 $2EFC52J 4=@D6DE E@ pAC:= `d E@ E96 $2EFC52J 4=@D6DE E@ pAC:= aa]k^Amk^=:mk^F=m kA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQms6=2J:?8 92CG6DE 2E E96 DE2CE @7 E96 DAC:?8 EFC<6J D62D@? 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