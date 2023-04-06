LEXINGTON — Two proposed meeting facilities on North Washington St. were considered by the Lexington Planning Commission during their first meeting of the year on Wednesday, April 5.

Conditional use permits for the meeting spaces had been applied for by Fascination, Inc., owned by Diana Gonzalez.

The areas in question were the second floor of the 520 N. Washington St. location and the first floor of the 521 N. Washington St. location, just across the street from one another.

Development Services Director Bill Brecks said Gonzalez had been using the 520 location previously to host celebrations, birthdays, quinceañeras, etc., without a permit. Brecks said there had been complaints about the use of the space with no permit.

Nebraska State Fire Marshal Mike Hoeft noted in a report the space could hold 200 people, but would fail their inspection due to the lack of means of egress and lack of emergency lighting. However, 50 people could meet in the space with a few simpler fixes.

Brecks said the main issues, as it is with nearly all of the permits for downtown locations, is parking.

With an occupancy of 50, the space would need around 16-17 parking spots. Brecks noted credit could be given for the parking space along the front and side of the building. Brecks said there had been no public comment since the meeting was advertised.

The Planning Commission moved to send the permit along to the city council with a recommendation for approval, pursuant to the occupancy being set at 50.

The next item was essentially the same matter, but for the 521 location across the street.

This meeting space would be on the first floor, with a retail space on the second floor. The occupancy could be 200 people, but Fire Marshal Hoeft failed the location due to nine different violations.

Hoeft did not offer a minimum occupancy as he had with the other space.

Brecks said a space with occupancy of 200 would require 66 parking spaces, which would take up nearly all of downtown.

The Planning Commission moved to make no recommendation about the permit to the city council, based on their standards.

The next item was a public hearing was Taco John’s Redevelopment Project and if it fit with the comprehensive development plan for the area.

The plan proposes building a new Taco John’s restaurant just south of the Scooter’s Coffee, east of Walmart. The franchise would move away from the Highway 30 corridor, where it has been located for decades.

Construction on the new location is anticipated to start in May 2023 and be finished by fall 2023.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said Taco John’s is working with the current owner of the ground near Scooter’s, a subsidiary of Viaero Wireless, to acquire the site in question.

The Taco John’s site in Lexington is owned by Derock, Inc., registered to Juliska Derockbraine.

Derockbraine noted at a past meeting that the move was being mandated by the Taco John’s corporate office.

The project site is currently zoned as C-3 Highway Commercial and the project fits that scope, Pepplitsch said. The Planning Commission approved a resolution for the redevelopment plan amendment.

The last item was a public hearing regarding a proposed replat of Block 3 in the Wycoff Addition.

The Planning Commission had last considered the addition back in December, the city council had later approved of the addition and its annexation into the city limits to allow for more senior housing in the future.

The Vintage Rows Redevelopment project’s aim for the area is to construct 35 residential dwelling units, a club house and other amenities, this plan will come before the council at a future meeting.

There will be 35 housing units built, 28 of the units will be restricted for seniors and seven will be sold at market rate.

The replat of Lot 3 will allow for development to start in the June timeframe. Pepplitsch said the overall goal is, “to give seniors more (housing) options than they have currently.” The commission approved of the replat.

During the meeting Roque Gonzalez, a new comer to the Planning Commission, was welcomed and appointed, while Cameron Smith and Barb Margrtiz were reappointed.

During the roundtable discussion, Pepplitsch said the proposed Holiday Inn Express site that was to be located south of Goodwill will be return to the Planning Commission next month.

The plan for the site still includes a four story, 82 room hotel built in the new model for the Holiday Inn Express. The project had been approved in 2019, but was sidelined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anant Enterprises, LLC, based in Omaha, the redeveloper has received bids for the project and will be returning to Lexington with a slightly changed plan.

As for future redevelopment, the city will be taking a look at subdivisions in the 114 acre area located east of Adams St, between the city limits and land owned by Mac’s Creek Winery and Brewery.

Pepplitsch said they want to seek public input on the plans for the space.