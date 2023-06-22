Editor’s note: As Lexington’s Sesquicentennial approaches in 2024, the Clipper-Herald will continue to share stories where connections go back to the founding of Plum Creek 150 years ago. Today’s story focuses on the Pickering family who arrived in Plum Creek, Nebraska during April of 1873. Descendants gathered in Lexington the weekend of June 16-18 to celebrate this milestone.

Nearly 60 descendants of James and Harriet Pickering gathered last week to observe the 150th anniversary of their ancestor's arrival in the United States after immigrating from England in 1873.

Family lore has it that James & Harriet Pickering left their home in Hartshorne, Derbyshire, England to escape heavy debt. Letters transcribed by the Pickering’s grandson Russell Batie indicate the family left without telling any of their relatives where they were going and those back in England didn’t know their whereabouts until the Pickerings wrote after arriving in the United States.

James had been a blacksmith in the coal mines in Derbyshire as was his father. James and Harriet and their two boys, William, almost three, and John, age one, set sail for the United States on April 2, 1873 on the steamship “Spain.”

The trip was not a pleasant one as John contracted scarlet fever on the ship and as a result he lost his hearing. In addition, due to tight finances they could only afford steerage and it has been rumored that what few belongings they brought with them were stolen on board.

They landed in New York on April 14, 1873. The family then traveled to Plum Creek to meet his uncle, Edward Pickering, who had arrived in 1872 and had encouraged James to come to Plum Creek. When they arrived, they discovered Edward had returned to England after his son, Frederick, was killed in a tragic accident when a gun accidentally discharged while the father and son were unloading a wagon of wood. Frederick’s burial was in the first burial plot sold in Evergreen Cemetery east of Lexington.

On April 24, 1873, James Pickering settled on an unclaimed quarter-section of land to homestead the land. He filed a claim on April 26, 1873, in the Grand Island land office on the SE ¼ of Section 10, Township 10N, Range 21W. This land is located roughly eight miles northeast of Lexington is now owned by his great-grandson and wife, Don and Barb Batie. It had left the family for several decades but was repurchased in 1977 by Don and his father, Warren Batie.

James worked as a blacksmith in Plum Creek and also farmed. Family lore tells that the first year James walked eight miles to town to work because he didn’t have enough money for a horse.

Drought and grasshoppers were not kind to the Pickerings. In both 1875 and 1876 James filed claims that his crops were destroyed, and he was unable to prove up his homestead. In 1876 his four acres of oats did not exceed 40 bushels and his four acres of wheat did not yield over 20 bushels of wheat. He does not mention any harvest of corn. The total income from the crops was less than $20.

James and Harriet had two more children in this time span. Henry, called Harry, was born on May 28, 1874, and Sarah Ann (Annie) was born July 22, 1877.

On March 9, 1878, an affidavit was filed in Dawson County Court that James Pickering had built a frame lumber house 14 x 18 feet with a frame kitchen of 8 x 18 feet. The house had three doors and four windows. He had built a stable 14 x 20 feet of frame lumber, a chicken house 10 x 16 feet, fenced in one corral for cattle and other stock, dug a well 30 feet deep and planted 600 forest trees and 75 fruit trees.

On March 16, 1878, James Pickering filed an affidavit that he was financially unable to make payment on the entire SE ¼ and he was relinquishing his claim on the south half and was going to make entry on the north half and get credit for the time spent living on the south half. From other general articles found by Don Batie, James probably sold the improvements on the south half to someone else, who then filed for the homestead for themselves.

James Pickering became a citizen of the United States on June 18, 1878. Their last child, James Jr. was born on December 2, 1879.

In a final affidavit for his homestead filed April 22, 1880, James Pickering stated he made settlement on April 24, 1873, and established a residence there in May 1873. He now had a sod house, 14 x 16 feet, with one door and two windows. He dug a well 16 feet deep. A house was built in April 1880, the same month he filed his affidavit with improvements valued at $200 was filed.

He had broken up 10 acres of land that were planted to wheat, corn, oats and garden vegetables. His received a patent or ownership of the 80-acre homestead on October 1, 1880.

On December 6, 1879, James filed an application under the Timber-Culture Act for a “tree claim” on ground just north of the homestead. By December 13, 1879, he had paid the $14 fee at North Platte. The Timber-Culture Act was designed to get trees planted on the Great Plains. The applicant had to plant 10 acres of trees and maintain them for 10 years. At the end of 10 years they received a patent on a quarter section or 160 acres.

In his proof of the tree-claim James noted he broke five acres in 1880 and five acres the second year, 1881. He cultivated five acres the second year, 1881, and five more acres the third year, 1882. He planted five acres of trees the third year, 1882, and five more acres the fourth year, 1883.

By May of 1891 the trees averaged five inches in diameter and were 14 feet tall. The stand included box elder, ash, cottonwood, black locust and mulberry. His proof also told he had 95 acres in cultivation and 70 acres fenced. On February 2, 1892, James received a patent for his tree-claim, and this is the land were Don and Barb Batie now reside.

In a testament to their hard work in 20 years of farming James and Harriett had accumulated 720 acres of land, starting with little or nothing.

Upon James’ death in 1893 at age 47, the land was divided among the five children. While there are clues in the land transfers who received what, it is not clear how the split was made. The siblings made numerous land purchases and swaps in the ensuing years as they married and started families of their own.

The oldest son Will married Florence Linton and moved to South Dakota to farm with her family. They had 10 children: Grace, Harriet, Mabel, James, Joseph, John, Francis, Florence, Wilfrid and Alice.

John went to a deaf school in Omaha and was a pen pal with Lula Taylor, a deaf girl from Oklahoma. John and Lula were married and had one son Wayne. They were also foster parents to Sylvia Warner. Wayne was often sent to play with his speaking cousins to learn how to talk.

Harry, the third son, married Ida Pickering (no relation) in February 1906. They had six children: Ollie, Evelyn, Burl, Jessie, Ethel and Harry Dale. In February 1929 he moved his family to Brewster and later to Callaway.

The fourth child was Sarah Anne Elizabeth who was commonly known as Annie. Annie was the first Pickering to graduate from high school receiving her diploma with the Lexington High School Class of 1898. Annie married Christopher Batie, known as Kit, in April 1903 and they had ten children: Virgil, James (Russell), Clyde, Vera, Paul, an unnamed infant, Winona, Anna (Esther), Eileen and Warren. Virgil died when he was 11 from a disease, while Paul and another baby died as infants. They built a house on the tree claim land the year they were married.

The youngest child was James, known as Jim. Jim also graduated from Lexington High School. He married Bessie Howard and they had five children: Edith, Howard, Harriette, Irene and Ella. Jim moved his family to Oregon in 1927, but returned within a year when he discovered it was not as rosy as he had been told.

There are many family stories about the cousins playing together and teasing each other and their families since all but Will’s family lived within a mile of each other. Their children also acknowledge their parents could be very ornery.

Jim’s kids drove his horse, Prince, and a buggy to school at District 56, located just a mile east of Kit and Annie’s place. They often stopped and picked up their cousins along the way. One day they stopped at Annie’s house on the way home to play with the cousins. They tied Prince to a hackberry tree in front of the house and Prince proceeded to eat the top out of the tree.

Annie was furious since Annie’s mother had transplanted the tree when Warren was born in 1921. The tree survived, although it had five major trunks instead of one. It lived in the Batie front yard until storms took the trunks one by one with the last falling in 2019.

District 56 is also a source of many stories. It is estimated there were as many as 11 Pickering first cousins attending the one room school at one time. Add to this the fact that all of them could understand sign language to “talk” to John and Lula. As grownups these ornery cousins related how during recess they would catch ground squirrels, kill them and then have a funeral for them complete with a minister, pallbearers and mourners.

In the 1930s two cousins thought they had gotten into trouble in Lexington High School when they were using sign language across the room at study hall. The teacher, who was also the football coach, asked them to stay after class. He had figured out they were communicating but wanted to know how it worked. He thought it could come in handy on the football field and used what he learned to send in plays during the games.

Harriet died on June 2, 1928, at age 90. James and Harriet are buried in Mount Hope Cemetery northeast of Lexington, which contains the graves of at least 25 Pickering descendants. The cemetery is located across the road from what used to be the Mount Hope Methodist Church where the Pickerings worshiped.

From their humble beginnings in the 1870s the Pickerings have gone on to many different professions and ways of life. Descendants have included doctors, veterinarians, many, many teachers, and of course their fair share of farmers and ranchers who keep the family tied to the land they settled in 1873.