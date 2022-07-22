Pastor Velma Tim brings her passion for Christ and people to First United Methodist Church

LEXINGTON — Pastor Velma Tim is the new lead pastor at the First United Methodist Church in Lexington and she brings her passion for Jesus and people to her new position.

Tim is a native of Cameroon, a country in central Africa, and was raised in the southwest area of the country where English is predominantly spoken.

She spent her formative years in Cameroon and attended elementary through Bible college in the country. Tim said she experienced a crisis of faith after high school but had an encounter with Jesus that would send her down the path of ministry.

In 2014, she traveled to the United States and attended the Asbury Theological Seminary in Kentucky.

“Prayer is the core of who we as Christians are,” Velma said while attending seminary. “Prayer is where our relationship with God is developed. The Scriptures come alive when our prayer life and intimacy with God is good. Prayer allows us to be victorious over situations we can’t change unless we have a good prayer life.”

Tim received a dual degree in Christian Education and Christian Leadership and graduated in 2017.

She first served for a year at Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church in Wichita, Kan. before being assigned as the lead pastor at New Lancaster United Methodist Church in Paola, Kan. in 2019, one year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Tim remarked.

When asked what she took away from her first experience as a lead pastor, Tim said while the sermons are important; people and the personal connections made with them are paramount in ministry.

She said people won’t remember every sermon preached but being present with them in their lives, through the ups and downs, is something they never forget.

It was in late April 2021 that Tim was informed she had been appointed to the First United Methodist Church in Lexington. She said she took time to pray and three words came to her, “connect, grow and serve,” and she wondered if those were important in some way.

She later looked into the Lexington FUMC’s website and found those were the three main focuses of the church; she felt then that this is what God was calling her to do.

Prior to visiting Lexington, Tim said she read up on the community and viewed different videos from the schools and other organizations to get a feel for the area.

When asked what Tim said she took away from her initial research she said Lexington’s diversity stood out quickly. She also said it seemed like the people had a sense of pride and ownership in their community, shown even by the younger generation.

Tim came to FUMC to meet with the lay leadership and she said her initial meetings went well and felt a sense of calmness and that things would work out.

One thing that stood out to her upon her arrival in Lexington was the hospitality shown by the church and community. She said Amber Burson had the Lexington High School Powerlifting team helped move her into the parsonage and several people brought her meals.

Tim said that type of hospitality can change one’s perspective and when that type of love is shared, people will be willing to sacrifice for another.

When asked what she thought she brought to FUMC in her lead position, Tim said she has a theology that focuses on reaching people where they are at and then helping them grow in their spiritual faith and their understanding of scripture.

Prayer is also something that plays a large role in Tim’s life.

“Being a prayer warrior is a lifestyle of being hungry for God,” Tim said in seminary. “It’s not being satisfied or content with where we are.”

She said one of the most important things she can do is to listen to people, to find out what they celebrate and their expectations. Tim noted the United Methodist Church embraces a lay-person driven system and so it is important to learn about the congregation’s visions.

Tim also feels equipped as a leader to help strategize and meet the various goals of the church; she also feels that sometimes people do not see the fullness of their gifts and she encourages people who have the potential to try something new.

Asked what her hope was for FUMC, Tim said she wants to see the church grow in several different ways. One of those is for people and the church, as a whole, to grow in their relationship with God and to develop a lasting love for Jesus.

She also wants the church to grow in its community outreach and be missional when they meet with new people. Tim noted she wants to see the church be more multicultural and take new steps to embrace the diversity of the community.

For those who have never met Tim before, she said she wants people to know that she is passionate about everything she sets her mind to and doesn’t do anything halfway. She also has a strong love for people and said ministry isn’t about figures, it’s about the people that make up the church.

Tim was asked about what types of challenges she thinks she will face, she responded that some people think the pastor is the one who can fix any and all issues, but in truth, it is the church as a whole that addresses issues.

“No one person can do it,” Tim said.

She also noted that sometimes people can be attached to the status quo and resist changing. “We have always done things this way,” is the common saying attached to that mentality.

When questioned about what she was most excited about in her role, Tim said she had met with over 50 people from the church either individually or in small groups and sensed a hunger for something new. She said from this type of mentality, miracles can occur.

“I am pumped for it,” Tim said.