LEXINGTON — The mannequin in a marching outfit and wearing a mask encapsulates the situation, Lexington High School’s marching band season is going to look quite different this year.
The Pride of the Minuteman Marching Band took part in band camp this week, which is usually the time where students start to learn the music of the new show and begin to work on the fundamentals of marching.
This year, unsurprisingly at this point, band camp looks different.
Lexington High School band director Chad Scharff said at the moment marching bands around the state are on a limited rehearsal schedule. There are also changes to how the band can simply practice.
Scharff cited a recent study conducted by the University of Colorado, Bolder, which looked into the possibility of musical instruments and singing spreading the COVID-19 virus.
The preliminary results of the study showed instruments can produce aerosols in the range of sizes which could carry COVID-19. Research continues into the possibility of the virus being able to travel in microscopic droplets expelled from an infected person, even when they are asymptomatic.
With this in mind, rehearsals for Lexington’s marching band have moved outside. Scharff said the group sizes have also been limited, with no more than 50 students gathering outside at a time. Students are also taking precautions of wearing masks when not playing and keeping a six foot distance.
Percussion players are still able to practice inside and do so while wearing masks inside the school.
Scharff said the students are encouraged to keep their instruments in their vehicles and not storing them at school. There is also a lot of hand washing going on before and after each rehearsal, he said.
Rehearsal time has also been cut down to only an hour and a half session each day.
Another major change this year will be the limited drill marching used in this show. Lexington’s drill has always been focused on fast moving formations, but due to the pandemic, the entire band hasn’t been able to come together to learn marching fundamentals.
Instead of a full marching drill, more emphasis will be put on the playing of the show’s music.
Scharff said the first time the band will take the field as a whole will be after school starts on Aug. 17. During the school day, the band will rehearse in separate sections, with first, second and third period groups. The band this year numbers around 200 members.
The show this year is called, “A Pirate’s Adventure,” composed by Randall Standridge. It features three movements called, “Setting Sail,” “Mysteries of the Sea,” and “The Battle/Pirate’s Treasure.” Scharff said the music is much like a movie theme.
As for performing the show, all the marching competitions the band normally attends, including the NSBA state marching contest, have been canceled.
Scharff said at the moment they are still planning on performing at Lexington’s home football games, but they could be playing before the game starts. “At this moment it’s on a day by day basis,” Scharff said.
Another possibility which is being looked into is for the band to hold a standstill performance in the park which the community could attend, but there are logistical questions to be worked out before this can occur.
“Performances will have to be limited, but we are trying to accommodate the community,” Scharff said.
Scharff said the most important thing this year is to keep the students safe and to keep them in school as much as possible. “We won’t do anything to jeopardize that,” he said, “we need to keep kids in class.”
