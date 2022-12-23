 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Overton hosts 9th annual Holiday Open House

OVERTON — The Village of Overton hosted their 9th Annual Holiday Open House, businesses and organizations opened their doors to the community on Wednesday Dec. 21.

Many places served food and drink to visitors who could visit and view the festive decorations and drawings. Christmas music was played via loudspeaker throughout the streets.

There were holiday drawings and photos for the kids with Santa at the Overton Public Library during the afternoon.

The oncoming wind and cold kept some at home, but the town was able to hold the event before the truly frigid temperatures arrived later Wednesday evening.

Some of the participating businesses and organizations included, the Overton Village office, Security First Bank, Muirhead Auction & Realty, Overton Family Dental, Foster Lumber, Shively Repair, Diverse Epoxy, Tiede’s Antiques and Flatwater Food & Auto.

Some businesses set up in the Overton Fire Hall, including, Overton Sand & Gravel, CHS Agri Service Center, Overton Community Pharmacy, Overton Golf Club, Overton Area Community Fund, Bowie Fertilizer and Overton Veterinary Services.

The Overton Methodist Church featured “Telling the Story of Christmas through Canvas,” art exhibit and the Overton Catholic Church had information about the proposed Little Eagles Learning Center.

