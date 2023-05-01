OVERTON — On Thursday, April 27, the Hi-Line Bulls, Overton Eagles and S-E-M Mustangs competed amongst Amherst, Ansley-Litchfield, Axtell, Elm Creek, Loomis, Pleasanton and Wilcox-Hildreth for the Fort Kearny Conference Championship track meet in Overton.

The Axtell boys and girls team took home the championship title.

Overton boys placed third and the girls took fourth, S-E-M boys and girls took sixth and both the boys and girls of Hi-Line took eighth.

OVERTON GIRLS

Adysen McCarter placed first in the 100m, 200m, and 400m dash and triple jump. Violet Nelms took fourth in the 400m dash. JoLee Ryan got fifth in discus and 8th in triple jump. Daisy Ryan landed in eighth in discus. Gracyn Luther placed seventh in the 300m hurdles and fourth in long pole vault. Ashlyn Florell landed in 11th in the 300m hurdles. Braelyn Florell got 11th in the 800m and seventh in pole vault. Addy Quintana landed in 19th in the 800m, 22nd in shot put and 20th in discus. Peyton Eby took sixth in the 1600m. Gracen Hughes took 11th in the 1600m. Chloe Svarvari placed 17th in shot put. Elle McCarter took 20th in shot put

The 4x100 relay took sixth with a time of 57.54, 4x400 relay placed third with a time of 4:41.32 and the 4x800 relay took third with a time of 11:42.87.

S-E-M GIRLS

Taryn Arbuthnot took fourth in the 100m dash, second in the 400m dash, second in high jump, and third in long jump. Allie Rohde placed 14th in the 800m and 10th in the 3200m. Josie Smith took first in the 1600m and 3200m run. Rilyn Schledewitz landed in fourth in the 1600m and fifth in the 3200m. Jaycelyn Hoos placed ninth in shot put, seventh in discus and 12th in long jump. Christyn Kearney took 15th in shot put and 11th in discus.

HI-LINE GIRLS

Carley Thompson took fifth in the 100m dash. Whitney Dickau placed fifth in the 200m dash, sixth in the 400m dash and second in the 800m. Bentley Stubbs finished in sixth in the 200m dash. Genesee Knackstedt got 16th in the 400m dash. Zailey Moler ended in 20th place in the 400m dash. Whitney Page took 15th in the 800m. Dallas Weitzel finished in 20th in the 800m. Natalie Malcom took fifth in the 300m hurdles. Malia Viter placed seventh in shot put and 17th in discus. Skyler Oberg landed in 16th in shot put and 19th in discus.

The 4x100 relay placed third with a time of 56.42, 4x400 relay took sixth with a time of 5:36.01 and the 4x800 relay took sixth with a time of 13:18.44.

OVERTON BOYS

Will Kulhanek took first in triple jump, long jump, 100m and the 200m dash. Brendan McCarter placed fifth in triple jump and eighth in long jump. Tripp Davenport landed in 14th in long jump. Eli Luther took fourth in pole vault. Hayden Muirhead landed in 7th in high jump, second in the 400m dash and fourth in the 800m. Dylan Pooschke placed fifth in pole vault. Jace Jeffries took 12th in discus. Max Manzo got 23rd in discus and ninth in shot put. Adam Grandon placed 15th in shot put. Caleb Elfgren took 16th in the 800m. Wyatt Kyle got eighth in the 1600m run.

The 4x100 relay took seventh place with a time of 50.62, the 4x400 relay placed eighth with a time of 4:13.22 and 4x800 relay took second with a time of 9:54.38.

S-E-M BOYS

Isaac O’Neill landed in seventh in triple jump and seventh in the 300m hurdles. Noah Eggleston placed fourth in long jump, second in the 100m dash and third in the 200m dash. Kellen Eggleston took fifth in long jump. Grayden Anderson got 10th in long jump. Cohen Rohde landed in fifth in high jump, second in discus and shot put. Jayson Guthard placed fifth in discus and 10th in shot put. Chance Daake took eighth in high jump and ninth in the 800m. Jeison Galdamez-Solis landed in 19th in the 800m and 15th in the 1600m run.

In the 4x100 relay, S-E-M took fourth with a time of 47.62 and the 4x400 relay placed sixth with a time of 4:03.52.

HI-LINE BOYS

Grady Schutz placed 10th in triple jump and sixth in 300m hurdles. Isaiah Bullis got fourth in the 100m dash and fifth in the 200m dash. Asher Hecoz placed fifth in the 100m dash. Treyton Evans landed in sixth in the 100m dash. Aidan Shutts placed eighth in the 800m and fifth in the 3200m run. Christian Maurer placed 10th in the 1600m run. Connor Edwards got 11th in the 1600m run and seventh in the 3200m run. Ethan Oberg took 19th in long jump and 15th in the 800m. Noah Rand got 17th in the 800m. Parker Schutz landed in third in pole vault. Cooper Knackstedt placed sixth in pole vault and 16th in the 400m dash. Chase Beitler took eighth in the 300m hurdles. Bryce Reiners took 12th in high jump and 17th in shot put. Ryan Oberg landed in 13th in discus and eighth in shot put. Simon Scharf got 14th in discus. Kaden Clouse placed 22nd in discus and 13th in shot put.

The 4x100 relay placed fifth with a time of 48.87, 4x400 relay took fifth with a time of 4:02.26 and the 4x800 relay had a time of 10:23.16 for fourth place.

Hi-Line competes at Alma on Thursday, May 4 at 10 a.m.

Overton and S-E-M hit the track in Overton for the Elm Creek meet at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 5.