Old Depot Vineyard and Winery a local stop on the 2022 Nebraska Passport

BRADY — The Old Deport Vineyard and Winery, created from the restored Gothenburg Depot, is a local stop on the 2022 Nebraska Passport program.

“The Old Depot Vineyard and Winery offers Nebraska wines and specialty pizzas. It's a family-friendly venue with outdoor games as well as a relaxing indoor setting. The depot was restored to offer modern conveniences while preserving parts of its longstanding history,” according to the Nebraska Passport.

It is located at 33651 E. Banner Road and is open Thursdays, by appointment between 1-7 p.m., Fridays, 5-9 p.m., Saturdays, 12-9 p.m. and Sundays 12- 6p.m.

The Nebraska Passport program kicks off on May 1 and runs through Sept. 30.

Last year there were 48,853 passport booklets requests, 1,322 people visited all of the stops, 31 states were represented and people from 399 Nebraska communities took park.

Jeff and Necole Miller and Jason and Sharon Axthelm were the two couples who were behind purchasing the historic Gothenburg train depot and moved it into its current location on Oct. 24, 2018.

The Gothenburg city council had decided to put the depot up for bid as it was falling into disrepair in March 2018.

"The idea for the winery came when we learned Gothenburg decided to put up the depot for sale," said Necole Miller, "Jason has been making his own wine for a long time, but I have always wanted our own vineyard."

Moving the depot from Layfette Park in Gothenburg to its current location involved shutting off Brady’s power the day of the move.

The Gothenburg depot was built in January 1909 and replaced the smaller depot that was originally built in 1884. The original depot was moved to Willow Island and later to the Dawson County Historical Museum. The 1909 depot saw much of Gothenburg’s history, including an accident in the winter of 1913 that killed four people and injured 22 during a blizzard at night.

“We found an old UP (Union Pacific) ledger from the early 1900s in the wall of the freight room,” Sharon said. “The station master’s name was L.J. Morton. He had a big, beautiful signature and we kept seeing it everywhere in the ledger.”

When it was announced by Union Pacific in 1976 that the depot was either to be sold or torn down, Gothenburg citizens went to the city council and raised $5,000 to purchase the depot and moved it to a new foundation in Lafayette Park.

The depot served many functions over the years including a craft store in the 1980s called "The County Depot." The freight room was used by the Boy Scouts to store tents and other camping gear.

The website at olddepotvineyard.com has more information about the business and people can call 308-584-2251.