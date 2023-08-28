LEXINGTON — The Lexington Minutemen fought the rain in their season opener against the York Dukes on Friday, Aug. 25.

In the first quarter, the Minutemen fumbled the ball and York recovered it on the 19 yard line. The Dukes then scored the first touchdown on the night.

York put the defensive pressure on the Minutemen which resulted in multiple punts.

The Dukes took a 21 to zero lead going into the second quarter.

Another Minuteman fumble was converted into a Duke touchdown. Lexington’s offense struggled in the back field as York recovered a third fumble.

The Minutemen defense picked up and only allowed York to score one touchdown before halftime.

Lexington kicked off to York in the start of the third quarter. The Dukes wasted no time as they rushed the ball for a touchdown.

With two minutes left in the third, Lexington threw an interception.

In the fourth quarter, Lexington took York into a third down situation on the eight yard line. The Dukes were able to sneak the touchdown in, but missed the point after kick.

York was up 46 to zero with under a minute left. The Dukes pushed their way to the 17 yard line, but came up shy of another touchdown.

Lexington lost zero to 46.

Minuteman Isaiah Ellingson had five completed passes for 28 yards, two carries, one fumble and one interception thrown.

Greyson McFarland had two carries for five yards. Cesar Cano had 13 carries for 14 yards and two fumbles. Jayden Thorell had two receptions for 11 yards. Sergio Loarca had three receptions for 17 yards.

Lexington hosts Crete on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.