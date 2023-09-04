LEXINGTON — The Lexington Minutemen hosted an exciting Friday night lights game against the Crete Cardinals on Sept. 1.

Lexington got started on the right foot with a first quarter touchdown from Cesar Cano. Cano had a big night for the Minutemen with 184 yards of offense.

“With Cesar, we never have to worry about effort and toughness. He is always willing to give you everything he has in all aspects of the game. He is one of the toughest young men I have ever coached,” said Head Coach Jake Harvey.

The Minutemen defense put huge pressure on the Cardinals causing an interception and a fumble in the first half.

Harvey said, “Our defense has been steady. I thought they did a great job of handling the option and making them adjust. We worked all week on alignment and communication so we can play fast.”

In the second quarter, Lexington reached the end zone with a rushing touchdown from Jayden Thorell. There was a flag thrown in the back field that brought the touchdown back and the Minutemen kicked a field goal.

“If we execute early in the red zone, we end up with seven instead of three. If we didn’t have a few careless penalties, one that resulted in a touchdown getting called back, we really felt like we should have been up by 21 at half. No matter how hard a group works or how great the effort is, the game can be unforgiving,” said Harvey.

At halftime, Lexington was up 10 to zero.

The Cardinals fought off the intense pressure of the Minutemen and ran in their first touchdown in the third quarter.

Lexington was unable to match that and had to punt the ball. The Minutemen defense didn’t give up and nearly made another interception, but it was not a clean catch and Crete got another try. Lexington stopped them on downs and got the ball back.

Crete found the end zone to take the lead early in the fourth quarter to take the lead.

With 41 seconds left, the Minutemen put in a touchdown to reclaim the lead.

The Cardinals pushed on as the clock wound down. As the clock hit zero, the Cardinal quarterback stepped back fired one into the end zone that was caught for a touchdown.

Lexington lost 17 to 20.

Isaiah Ellingson had nine completed passes for 115 yards and 13 carries for 48 yards. Cano had 18 carries for 151 yards and one reception for 33 yards. Tony Espinoza had six carries for 12 yards. Thorell had two receptions for nine yards. Sergio Loarca had five receptions for 57 yards. Arturo Lopez had one reception for 16 yards.

“In the game of football, there are always handfuls of plays or less that really impact the outcome of the game. I was extremely proud of the effort, the toughness and grit the boys showed. We just need to keep working and figuring out ways to pull these types of game out,” Harvey said.

Lexington hits the road to Norris on Friday, Sept. 8 with kickoff at 7 p.m.