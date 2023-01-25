Minutemaids host second annual girls John Higgins Invite

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Minutemaids held the girls John Higgins Invite on Friday, Jan. 20. There were 20 teams that made the trip to Lexington.

Schools that were in attendance were Adams Central, Ainsworth, Amherst, Ansley-Litchfield, Aurora, Axtell, Beatrice, Gothenburg, Grand Island, McCook, Minden, North Platte, Overton, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, Sandhills Valley, Scott Community, Kan., Sidney, Wood River and York.

With 141 team points, the Minutemaids took third place.

The Beatrice girls took first place with 163 points and Adams Central took second with 157.

In the 100 weight class, Lexington’s Josalyn Hernandez-DeLeon placed fifth and lady Swede Abby Negley placed sixth.

At 110, Minutemaid Frankie Walsh took home first.

Taking fourth place in the 115 pound weight class was Minutemaid Angelica Velasquez.

Overton’s Sydnie Brown took home second in the 130 pound weight class.

In the 135 weight class, lady Swede Emma Howerton ended in sixth place.

At 140, Minutemaid Andrea Melendez placed second.

Lexington’s Kalli Sutton took home first in the 155 weight class.

In the 170 weight class, Minutemaid Hadlie Wolf took fourth place.

Taking first place in the 190 weight class was Lexington’s McKenzie Furgison.

At 235, Minutemaid Abbie Sutton placed sixth.

The Lexington Minutemaids host Grand Island on Thursday, Jan. 26 for Senior night.

Gothenburg lady Swedes travel to Amherst on Saturday, Jan. 28 for an invite starting at 10 a.m.

Overton lady Eagles head to Amherst for an invite on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m.