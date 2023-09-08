LEXINGTON — The Lexington Minutemaids faced the Southern Valley/Alma Varsity Saints for a windy night on the softball diamond.

Southern Valley/Alma got off on a great start with six runs scored in the top of the first inning.

Lexington’s Kianna Clouse slammed a huge line drive to right field that sent in two runs.

The Maids struggled in the second inning as the Saints put in three runs and went up by six.

In the bottom of the second inning, the Maids tried to edge the Saints lead as they put in three runs.

It was the Saints in the final three innings as they put in one run in the third inning, four in the fourth and four in the fifth.

Lexington lost six to 18.

Mady Wolfe had two at bats with two runs scored and one hit. Paetyn Harvey had three at bats, one run scored and two hits. Clouse had three at bats, two runs scored, two hits and four RBIs. Delilah Solis had three at bats and one strikeout. Sophia Burns had three at bats and one RBI. Valerie Matzar had two at bats and one walk. Nineht Arevalo had two walks. Ashley Fago had two at bats, one run scored and one hit.

On the mound, Clouse had six strikeouts, three walks, 18 runs allowed and 14 hits allowed.

The Maids went to McCook on Thursday, Sept. 7 and then competed in a tournament on Saturday, Sept. 9 in Cozad.