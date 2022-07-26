Meteorological summer sees large precipitation difference between east and west

LEXINGTON — As the meteorological summer goes on, there have been stark differences in the amount of precipitation between locations in the east and west of the National Weather Service – Hastings warning area.

Meteorological summer started on June 1 and lasts three months through Aug. 31. This differs from the astronomical start to summer which occurs after the summer solstice.

So far this season, there have been large differences in the amount of precipitation areas have seen in the east and west of the NWS Hasting warning area.

Some of the highest amounts are in the east of the warning area, with communities like Superior seeing 10.43 inches of rain between June 1 and July 19, Aurora, 9.35, Harvard 8.01 and York, 7.88 inches.

Some of the driest areas have been in the west, including the local area, Elwood has seen only 2.34 inches, the second lowest listed by the NWS Hastings in their drought information statement.

Rain amounts between July 13-19 varied, “considerably,” according to NWS Hastings. Most areas saw somewhere between 0.20-1.00 inches, there were expectations.

There was 20-40 mile strip running northwest to southeast across the county warning area that saw at least 0.50-1.50, mainly due to storms that occurred on July 16. Meanwhile, a third of the coverage area saw less than 0.25 inches, including Dawson and Gosper counties.

“There were some pockets of very intense rains in Nebraska, North Dakota and eastern Colorado, but widespread rains were minimal,” per the U.S. Drought Monitor, “Severe and extreme drought expanded over much of western Kansas while severe drought expanded over north-central Nebraska and in the panhandle.”

Due to the varied amounts, all of Dawson County and the northern portion of Gosper County remain under Severe Drought (D2) conditions. The southern side of Gosper County is under Moderate Drought (D1) conditions.

The only change was one-category degradation in Rooks and Osborne counties in northern Kansas.

To date, 86 percent of Nebraska remains under some type of drought condition, while 42 percent are under D2 conditions and Extreme Drought (D3) conditions account for nine percent of the state.

Widespread precipitation on Monday, July 25 should bring some relief to the local area. The U.S. Drought Monitor is a multi-agency effort involving NOAA’s National Weather Service and National Centers for Environmental Information, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), state and regional center climatologists and the National Drought Mitigation Center.