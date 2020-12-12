Marcus Cureton named as December’s Elk’s Student of the Month

LEXINGTON — Lexington High School student, Marcus Angel Cureton, has been named as December’s Elk’s Student of the Month.
Cureton is currently a senior at LHS and attended Lexington Middle School and Bryan Elementary in the past. His aunt is Claudia Castro.
He has earned a cumulative GPA of 4.2 and is ranked 21st out of his class of 228.
Cureton’s student activities include the speech team, One Act play production, mock trial, and he participated in two LHS musical productions, “Little Shop of Horrors,” and “Rock of Ages.” The clubs he has been a part of include the LHS Interact Community Service Club, student council and student body president and he is a member of the National Honor Society.
His participation in athletics includes the tennis team, unified bowling team and boy’s golf.
The community service he has been involved with includes volunteering at the Majestic Theatre and the Dawson County Historical Museum, Operation Christmas Child, the YMCA Color Run and he has been a reader for the Polar Express.
The honors and awards Cureton has earned include, LHS Destination Graduation Certificate of Achievement, All A’s and B’s in two school years and All A’s during two other years. He has also earned a full ride scholarship to the University of Nebraska – Kearney and he met the entry requirements for the 2021 National Merit Scholarship program.
His work experience includes the front desk position at the Holliday Inn Express in Lexington.
“Based on Marcus’ grades, attendance and class participation that I have observed over the years, I’d rate his academic performance as superior,” wrote LHS teacher Ben Klein in a letter of recommendation, “He is highly motivated to do well in all of his classes. He excelled in Chemistry, which in my opinion is the hardest class any student will take in high school. He took it head on.”
Klein continued, “Marcus has managed these exemplary grades even while involved in a number of extra-curricular activities. The ability to manage time and willingness to get help when he needs is a combination of characteristics not share by his peers.”
