Malinda Lo named as December Elk’s Student of the Month

LEXINGTON — A Lexington High School senior has been named Elk’s Student of the Month for December.
Malinda Lynn Lo, daughter of Len and Siv Lo, has attended Lexington schools throughout the years, including Morton Elementary, Sandoz Elementary and Lexington Middle School.
She has a cumulative grade point average of 4.8 and is ranked second out of her class of 239 students.
Her student activities have included Unified Bowling, band – named Section Leader, group soloist and drum major, student council, National Honor Society – served as Junior Representative as a junior and President as a senior.
The athletics Lo has been involved in include fall and winter cheerleading – named captain as a junior, Head Captain as a senior, state team competitor all four years and named All-American Cheerleader as a senior, Powerlifting and track.
Lo’s awards and honors include the Super A’s Award, All A’s Award, Top 10 All-Time MAP Math Score as a freshman – 281, Triple Threat Award and Model Student Award.
For athletics, she is a three year varsity letter winner for fall and winter cheerleading, two year varsity winter for powerlifting and was named a Pin-It-Forward Cheerleader.
Her work experience includes time at the Orthman Community YMCA as a front desk consultant; building monitor and child watch caregiver.
In a letter of recommendation, 8th grade Language Arts Teacher Margarita Buezo Ramirez wrote, “It’s often difficult to find people that want to work – even more to find someone who’s willing to work on their own time. Malinda Lo is that person – not only is she incredibly intelligent and hardworking, she is also a respectful young lady with an enormous heart.”
“Although she’s had many obstacles, she always manages to pull herself back up and continue to better herself in every aspect,” Ramirez wrote, “Often, I find myself surprised with Malinda: she will lead others to a leadership role and cheer them on from the sideline – without taking credit. While she stands out in more ways than one, she is humble and continuously tries to lift others through her actions and words.”
“Malinda is responsible, caring, kind, dedicated and self-motivated. A person whose personality stands out and impresses those she meets,” Ramirez concluded