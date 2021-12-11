Malinda Lo named as December Elk’s Student of the Month

In a letter of recommendation, 8th grade Language Arts Teacher Margarita Buezo Ramirez wrote, “It’s often difficult to find people that want to work – even more to find someone who’s willing to work on their own time. Malinda Lo is that person – not only is she incredibly intelligent and hardworking, she is also a respectful young lady with an enormous heart.”

“Although she’s had many obstacles, she always manages to pull herself back up and continue to better herself in every aspect,” Ramirez wrote, “Often, I find myself surprised with Malinda: she will lead others to a leadership role and cheer them on from the sideline – without taking credit. While she stands out in more ways than one, she is humble and continuously tries to lift others through her actions and words.”