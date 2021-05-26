Majestic Theater showing documentary, “Big Red Summer,” that remembers 1979 Lexington and Cozad honor platoon

LEXINGTON — The Majestic Theater will be showing the short documentary, “Big Red Summer,” on Saturday, May 29 at 5:30 p.m. The film honors the journey of a group of Lexington and Cozad natives that, in 1979, were part of an experiment to attract better recruits.
In the late 1970s, the United States was reeling from the 19 year long involvement in the Vietnam War. The war had been unpopular at home and in order to fill the ranks, 2.2 million men were drafted between 1964 and 1973. In some cases, convicted criminals were given two options: jail or enlist in the military.
United States military enlistment was at an all-time low and the military had been weakened by focusing on quantity and not quality. The military began looking to attract younger and better educated recruits.
One of the ideas bandied about was paying for a recruit’s college tuition.
Army Ranger Jim Murphy, “Big Jim” to his friends, was tasked with finding National Guard recruits from Lexington and Cozad, where they would participate in the new “One-Station Training.” This is where recruits would complete all of their basic training at one base.
With the incentive of paid college tuition, the U.S. Army would see how this new National Guard platoon would stack up against regular Army platoons. As it was Murphy’s original idea, he set out to find recruits to prove his theory.
It was Murphy’s conviction, if the United States helped out someone with their college tuition, they must first serve the country.
If any of the recruits didn’t complete basic training, they would be recycled through the regular platoons and would miss college.
Murphy had three sons, Dan, Jim and Joe. He told them they would have to pay their own way to college and could do so by joining the Army or the National Guard.
Recruit Dan Willets recalled later, “you didn’t say no to Big Jim, when he got ahold of us and started talking, it was a done deal.”
Lexington native David Zlatkovsky said he was classmates with Dan Murphy and they were close friends. He was planning on going to college and thought what better way to get it paid for and train with friends.
Former United States Attorney for the District of Nebraska and current chief of the criminal division for the Nebraska Attorney General, Joe Kelly, was one of the recruits in the Nebraska platoon.
Kelly said he was just finishing his first year of law school when he received a call from his father who told him Jim Murphy would be calling him. “He has a good idea and you ought to say yes,” Kelly’s father said, “but it’s up to you.”
Murphy did the impossible and filled an entire state quota as a single recruiter. The goal was only eight boys, but he personally signed up 50. It was time to see how the “Big Red” platoon stacked up against the regular Army.
Dan Murphy said when they were loading on the C-130 at Kearney to head out for their training; Big Jim looked at several of the recruits he handpicked and said 50 were headed out and he expected all 50 to pass.
The training would all be held at Fort Knox, Ky., and the recruits met their drill sergeants, David Kirk and James Juill. Kirk was seen as a mentor and fatherly figure, while Juill was the typical tough as nails, stern but fair drill sergeant.
Physical fitness was a large part of basic training, with two mile runs, monkey bars and obstacle courses.
While recruits from the regular army platoons were dropping out during their “PT” courses, the Nebraska platoon was excelling and scored 10 out of 10 during their tests.
One of the platoon members, Leon Haith, said the Nebraska platoon excelled because they looked out for one another, from tasks as mundane to making their beds and shining their boots to the larger tasks. He said if someone knew how to do a task, they helped the others who were having trouble.
“We worked together as a team,” Haith said, “we knew what our purpose was, to be the best we could be while we were there. We wanted to make ‘Big Jim’ proud.”
However, the success of the Nebraska National Guard platoon irked some of the regular Army recruits, who had disdain for the National Guard and resented their success.
Joe Kelly recalled a time when another platoon member became angry and pointed an M-16 at his head. Kelly said rather understatedly, it was a “rude thing to do.”
In another instance, a drug dog was brought in to check for illicit substances. Everything was going fine until the dog stopped at a radiator on the Nebraska platoon’s floor and began barking. The dog handler said he knew the Nebraskans couldn’t be this squeaky clean and pulled off the grill to search for the drugs.
There were no drugs; one of the Nebraska members had stashed away some Oreo cookies. The dog handler despaired at the innocent turn of events.
Weapons training was an area where the regular Army platoons thought they could beat the Nebraska boys at, they were mistaken.
Dan Murphy said many of the Nebraska recruits had grew up shooting shotguns and rifles and hunting since the ages of 10. He said many were familiar with how to sight, clean and breakdown weapons.
The Nebraska platoon won all 11 weapons contests, much to the chagrin of the other platoons. As basic training finished, the other platoons lost hope of winning honor platoon and sought to settle the issue outside of training.
One night some members of the Nebraska platoon were jumped by other platoon members while returning to their barracks, Haith said. Some Nebraska members were not going to take this insult sitting down and confronted the men who jumped the Nebraskans.
The issue was settled with their fists, and while the Nebraska boys were outnumbered, they managed to knock down several people to make the others hesitant about trying their hand. Everything was going great until the military police showed up and hauled the Nebraska men to the brig.
Dan Murphy said, however, the message was sent to the other platoons, mess with one of our number, you will have to deal with 50 of us.
The message got an exclamation point, Murphy said, when a few days later Nebraska drill sergeant Dan Larson confronted a regular Army platoon sergeant about the incident and said, under no uncertain terms, this jumping business would stop.
The platoon sergeant dismissed Larson’s statement flippantly, but Larson, a college wrestler, took the other man down to the ground and held him until he tapped out. Larson then helped the man up and walked away without a word.
“Message sent, message received,” Murphy said.
Not long after, members of the Second Army platoon challenged the Nebraska platoon to a tackle football game.
Challenging Nebraskans to a game of tackle football…the outcome was never in doubt.
Murphy said this was a great way to do something physical without beating the living daylights out of each other in fist fights. The Nebraska platoon was a close knit group with several division one athletes on the team and football is a way of life in the Big Red state.
At halftime of the game, the second platoon leader came over and called off the rest of play before one of their members got “seriously injured,” Murphy said.
After too many bruises and injuries and getting beat at all the competitions, the other platoons began to grudgingly respect the Nebraska boys as the fine soldiers they were.
The final training was more advanced and one aspect included tanks, their workings, how to operate them, how to shoot and how to stay safe.
Zlatkovsky recalled the tank training on the 52 ton M-60 Pattons. He said they held a crew of four, a driver, a loader, a gunner and a commander. The commander runs the show, ordering what ordinance he wants downrange and the gunner put the details into the computer for an accurate shot.
The Nebraska platoon won all 10 tank table tests.
The other tests included more conceptual ideas like battle tactics and memorizing and identifying enemy planes, tanks and ships. Since most of the Nebraska recruits were all in college or planning on attending, the academic beat down was complete when they won the remaining seven tests.
The Nebraska platoon had done something remarkable and won all 38 tests and won the coveted honor platoon title at their graduation. “Big Jim” Murphy had the honor of presenting each recruit their certificate.
Murphy’s idea of college incentives as a way to train a better military had been proven.
Members of the Big Red platoon would go on to become lawyers, hospital managers, doctors, teachers, principals, electricians and fireman, as well as being strong members of their community.
Zlatkovsky, Haith and Jim Murphy, Jr. would go on to make careers in the military, be deployed to Iraq and would serve for over 20 years.
Zlatkovsky said he spent 14 months in Iraq with a transportation company; his active duty deployment came near the end of his military career in 2004. In all he had served 25 years, having first signed up with the Nebraska platoon in 1979.
“I have no regrets,” Zlatkovsky said and added his family needs to be commended for their support during his years of military service.
In the summer of 2017, 14 of the members of the Nebraska platoon reunited at the Heartland Military Museum and reminisced about that summer in 1979.
It was during this time that Dan Murphy interviewed the members of the platoon and the idea to make a short documentary about their experience was brought up.
When Jim Murphy Sr.’s health began to fail, it pushed Dan to work with New Capital Pictures to produce the film. The documentary was shown as a Christmas present to Murphy, Sr.