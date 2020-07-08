NEBRASKA — Free meals will be available to all children attending programs this summer at sites across Nebraska.
Meals will be available through the Summer Food Service Program for Children, a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) program. The attached 2020 Summer Food Program Sites list shows the sponsors, dates, and times that meals will be available to all children.
A number of summer camps and programs are also offering free meals to those children who are enrolled. Under the USDA Summer Food Service Program, free meals are available when 50 percent of the children enrolled at the site meet the federal Summer Food Service Program Eligibility Standards for family income listed in the graph immediately below. The second list in this release shows the sites offering summer camps and programs.
Text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 877-877 for the latest information about SFSP sites near you.
2020 Summer Food Service Program Eligibility
Household Size, Annual Income
- 1, $23,107
- 2, $31,284
- 3, $39,461
- 4, $47,638
- 5, $55,815
- 6, $63,992
- 7, $72,169
- Each additional family member, $8,177
Summer Food Program Sites
Cozad Community Schools
- Bus stop: Heritage Ln. and Locust St.
- M,T,W,Th,F,Sa,S
- 3-17-20 – 7-24-20
- Breakfast: 7-8 p.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Cozad Early Education Center
- 420 W 14th St, Cozad
- M,T,W,Th,F,Sa,S
- 3-17-20 – 7-24-20
- Breakfast: 7 - 8 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Cozad Elementary
- 420 East 14th Street, Cozad
- M,T,W,Th,F,Sa,S
- 3-17-20 – 7-24-20
- Breakfast: 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. Lunch 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Cozad Middle School
- 1810 Meridian Ave, Cozad
- M,T,W,Th,F,Sa,S
- 3-17-20 – 7-24-20
- Breakfast: 7- 8 a.m. Lunch 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Frenchy Park
- 400 A St, Cozad
- M,T,W,Th,F,Sa,S
- 3-17-20 – 7-24-20
- Breakfast: 7- 8 a.m. Lunch 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Horizon Mobile Home Park
- Johansen Dr. and F St, Cozad
- M,T,W,Th,F,Sa,S
- 3-17-20 – 7-24-20
- Breakfast: 7- 8 a.m. Lunch 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Elwood Public Schools
- 502 First Ave, Elwood
- M,T,W,Th,F
- 3-23-20 – 7-31-20
- Lunch: 11:30 - 12:30 p.m.
Lexington High School
- 705 W 13th St, Lexington
- M,T,W,Th,F
- 3-19-20 – 7-31-20
- Breakfast: 9- 10 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Overton Public School
- 401 7th Street, Overton
- M,T,W,Th,F
- 3-17-20 – 7-31-20
- Breakfast: 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 - 12:30 p.m.
