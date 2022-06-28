Local fire departments urge caution discharging fireworks this dry season

LEXINGTON — With drought conditions holding firm across the area, local fire departments are urging residents to use caution when discharging fireworks during this dry season.

The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department stated, “As July 4 approaches we ask that people stay aware of our conditions. We have had minimal moisture and things still remain very dry. It might look nice and green where you are lighting them but the amber's carry. Please use caution and be responsible. Please stay safe everyone.”

The Elwood Fire and Rescue Department recently announced that the community fireworks would not be occurring this year due to the dry conditions and they urged residents to use “extreme caution” when discharging their personal fireworks.

All of Dawson County and the northern portion of Gosper County remain under severe drought conditions, as they have for the past several weeks. No more than .25 inches of rain is expected through the end of June.

Firework Sales

Shotkoski Fireworks, located in the Lexington Sale Barn’s parking lot, noted they had a good opening day, due to opening on a Saturday. It was noted they may see more sales with local public firework displays not occurring and the higher gas prices may lead people to celebrate at home.

Grand Pop 2 Fireworks is located in the parking lot of Dollar Fresh and is managed by Tanner Follett and Cory Urban. Follett said this was their first year being located along Plum Creek Parkway and only their second year in Lexington.

He said their turnout over the first weekend had been great, with a lot of children within walking distance visiting the trailer. Follett said with local shows being called off, people might purchase more fireworks to put on their own shows at home.

At Bellino Fireworks, on the corner of Plum Creek Parkway and Prospect Road, marked by the large inflatable gorilla, Phillip Garr said they had a decent turnout for the first weekend. Garr has managed the Bellino location for the past three to four years.

He said sales may be boosted due to the canceled shows and despite the dry conditions, he thinks it will be a good year for firework sales.

At their trailer located in the parking lot of Plum Creek Market Place, Pat Valish said their sales were up after the weekend and business continued to be steady on Monday.

Valish said it was sad that there would be few public shows in the area over the July 4 weekend, but expressed a sentiment many were likely holding, “I wish it would rain.”

Over at the parking lot of Change Clothing, Kim Schuster said it was their first year operating a stand, but felt like they had a good first weekend. She said it has been enjoyable meeting with other people who are passionate about fireworks.

Discharge Times

Residents are also asked to note the appropriate hours to discharge fireworks and to be respectful of their neighbors.

In Lexington, sale of fireworks began on Friday, June 24. The city itself does not have specific regulations on when fireworks can be discharged, but people are asked to be considerate of their neighbors during the lead up to Independence Day.

If noise from fireworks becomes an issue, it falls under the noise nuisance code and offenders can be charged with disturbing the peace.

Lexington’s legal discharge of fireworks ends promptly at midnight on July 4.

The Lexington Police Department Chief Tracy Wolf said, "There are no specific times laid out for the discharge of fireworks in city code. We work through the complaints received using the general noise prohibition. We ask that people be respectful to their neighbors during this time and understand that people work different shifts and have different sleep patterns associated with their jobs."

Wolf continued, "The Lexington Police Department encourages parental supervision and strict adherence to the safety guidelines from the manufacturer during the discharge of fireworks. Citizens are also required to clean-up and properly dispose of discharged fireworks on their streets and sidewalks."

The sale and use of fireworks in Cozad began on Thursday, June 23, according to the City of Cozad.

Discharge times during the ten day period in the 100th Meridian community are between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. except on July 4, when it is extended from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Over in Gothenburg, the sale and discharge of fireworks also began on June 24, according to the Gothenburg Police Department.

During the 10 day period discharge times are allowed from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on the Fourth it is extended from 8 a.m. to midnight.

Those living in Dawson County can discharge fireworks ten days before the Fourth of July, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. On July 4, discharged is allowed until midnight.

In Gosper County, Elwood follows Nebraska state fireworks laws and they can be sold and used from June 24 to July 4.

Those who reside outside of any municipalities are subject to the Nebraska fireworks laws as well and can be discharged 10 days before July 4, as well as the holiday itself.