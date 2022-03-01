Local author visits Sandoz Elementary, book tells of dog’s 25 mile journey to find home

LEXINGTON — The students of Sandoz Elementary were treated to a four legged visitor on Monday, Feb. 28, the owner is a local author who wrote a book about a true story of her dog’s incredible 25 mile journey to get back to his home ranch.

The author, Yvette Mannon, a resident of rural Custer County, visited the elementary school to share the book she wrote about her dog, Cookie, a 12-year-old Blue Heeler who went on an adventure.

The title of the book is “Cookie, Where Are You?”

On Labor Day weekend, while Mannon and her family were on vacation, Cookie was taken to their parents place near rural Eustis to stay while the family was gone.

The story is told from Cookie’s perspective and in the book; he gets anxious and has to get back to his family. Cookie set off to his family’s ranch mere hours before Mannon was due back to pick him up.

Mannon said they thought Cookie might head for Johnson Lake, but instead he took the Road 755, the Darr Road, and managed to cross the Platte River bridge, the I-80 overpass, Highway 30 and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

Mannon said it was a miracle he stayed safe crossing so many dangerous obstacles.

As Cookie was making his way north, a woman stopped him and called into KRVN reporting a dog was on the road and likely missing from their owner. An employee at the Darr Feedlot later spotted Cookie and gave the update on his location.

Mannon said KRVN was instrumental in Cookie being found, as they were giving updates on his location as though it were a search and rescue mission.

Eventually Cookie was found by Mannon’s neighbors, who got him off the road into their vehicle and waited until his family could come pick him up. In all, Cookie had been gone for 36 hours and had traveled around 25 miles.

Feeling the story was, “too good not to tell,” Mannon began writing a children’s book about Cookie’s experience in January 2020. After working out the illustrations and other items, the book was published in late 2021, but Mannon got the first copy in time for Christmas to share with her family.

Mannon and Cookie visited Sandoz Elementary on Monday to share the story with the students. Sandoz teacher Lori Pflaster read the story aloud while Media Specialist Jamie Gruntoard showed the illustrations to the students.

After the story was read, the students got a chance to pet Cookie and take class photos with the star of the book.

Mannon said she is currently working on a second book about Cookie that will also be told from his perspective. The title is “Cookie meets Johnny, the White Tailed Deer.”

“Cookie, Where Are You?” can be purchased online from Amazon or Barnes and Noble; or can be found locally at Rustic & Red in Cozad; in Arnold or Broken Bow. Mannon said she can also be contacted directly for a purchase.