JOHNSON LAKE — On Tuesday, Sept. 5, the Lexington Minutemaids and Minutemen hosted an evening of cross country at the Lakeside Country Club.

The other teams that competed were Alma, Arapahoe, Axtell, Hi-Line, Southern Valley and Wilcox-Hildreth.

For the girls, there were 31 runners with the top 15 placing.

In the high school girls race, Minutemaid Susana Calmo took first place with a time of 21:42. Parrhesia Converse ran a time of 22:55 for second place. Maylin Novoa crossed the finish line with a time of 26:00 for 10th place. Melanie Mejia-Quixtana placed 12th with a time of 26:13. McKinely Ureste placed 15th with a time of 26:30. Ashley Renteria-Hernandez ended with a time of 27:03 for 17th.

Hi-Line’s Olivia Wall finished with a time of 23:44 for third place. Whitney Page took ninth with a time of 25:40. Kara Brockman crossed the finish with a time of 26:30 for 14th place. Lilly Palmer placed 18th with a time of 27:10. Dallas Weitzel ended with a time of 28:13 for 20th.

“Our high school girls continue to do an amazing job of running well. Olivia Wall had to battle with an Axtell runner in the final 100 yards to maintain third place behind a couple of Lexington runners. Her time is the fastest that a Hi-Line runner has ever run at this course,” said Hi-Line’s Head Coach Caleb Wall.

There were 51 runners in the boys division with the top 15 placing.

The Minutemen took the top four spots as freshman Isac Portillo-Munoz led the pack with a time of 17:02. Lazaro Adame took second with a time of 17:12. Miguel Cruz finished with a time of 17:28 for third and Herson Rodriguez took fourth with a time of 17:35. Eduardo Duarte-Benavides placed sixth with a time of 18:46. Erick Grijalva-Ibarra finished with a time of 19:00 for eighth. Anthony Taracena placed ninth with a time of 19:02. In 12th place, Enrique Cano-DeLeon had a time of 19:51. Edson Rocha ended with a time of 19:52 for 13th.

Hi-Line’s Aidan Shutts placed 14th with a time of 20:03. Connor Edwards ended with a time of 20:06 for 15th place. Christian Maurer landed in 21st with a time of 21:15. Alex White placed 34th with a time of 23:44.

Wall said, “Connor was a minute and a half faster than his time here a year ago. Aidan continues to adapt to our 5K distance and is getting stronger in his finish.”

In the Junior High race, Hi-Line’s Hailey Edwards placed second with a time of 13:20. Lexington’s Sarah Monzon took fifth with a time of 13:52. Lady Bull Whitney Wall ended with a time of 13:53 for sixth place. Maid Samantha Caballero took seventh with a time of 13:56. Rixy Rivas-Juarez of Lexington finished with a time of 14:23 for ninth.

The Junior High race was won by Hi-Line’s Gage Rupp with a time of 10:48. Minuteman Christopher Moro took second with a time of 11:04 and Pedro Quintero-Estrada placed third with a time of 11:19. Hi-Line’s Cole Dean took 17th and Traevyn Koch took 18th.

“In the Junior High races, our girls did very well as Edwards took second and Wall was sixth. In the boys race, Gage Rupp continued his streak and has now won three races in a row,” said Wall.

Lexington competed Friday, Sept. 8 in Kearney.

Hi-Line hit the road to Broken Bow on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m.