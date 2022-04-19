Lexington native becomes certified officer with Lexington Police Department, joins her father

LEXINGTON — Lexington native Brylee Lauby has become the latest officer to officially join the Lexington Police Department and joins her father, Phil Lauby, on the force.

Lauby is a 2018 graduate of Lexington High School and then went on to Doane University. She said her major was in sociology with an emphasis in criminology, along with minors in psychology and business administration.

Lauby said she went to Doane to play tennis and had to find a major, which ended up being in the criminal justice field.

She then applied for a summer internship with the Lexington Police Department, she had to take Tests of Adult Basic Education (TABE) test, along with psychology tests, and a requires background check.

She said this internship was really to help her decide if this was what she wanted to do, it turned out it was.

Lauby then took part in the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center 16 week course, where they had to complete 630 hours of training over a 16 week period. Lauby and her fellow officers were a part of the 210th Basic class that graduated on Thursday, April 14.

Lauby said she has always had an interest in law enforcement, her father, Phil, is an officer with the LPD and she had family friends who also were law officers, Nebraska State Patrol troopers, etc.

“I got my interest when I did an internship at the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office during my junior year of high school; it solidified my decision to be an officer,” Lauby said.

At the time, Brandi Coufal was an investigator with the sheriff’s office and Lauby said she fell in love with what she did.

When asked why she came back to Lexington to be an officer, Lauby first said, “the community.” She said growing up here; she wanted to give back to Lexington. She said she applied to see where it would take her and with being hired, she said she wants to contribute to the community.

When asked how it will be serving on the force with her father, Lauby said it will be, “just fine.” She said the two are a good team and she looks forward to serving with him.

Lauby said she still has 14 weeks of field training left to complete but once that is completed, she will be able to serve on her own.

“I am happy for her,” Phil Lauby said when asked about his daughter joining the department, “she will be a good addition.” He added it is nice to have another woman officer in the department, in fact she is the only one at the moment, he said they help bring a different insight into things.

Phil said Lauby has always had an interest in law enforcement. He said her decision to join the LPD was her own and he is, “one hundred percent,” supportive of it.

When asked about their working relationship, Phil said it will be no different from any other officer. “She’ll be treated just as any other officer; she’ll get assignments and expected to complete those accordingly.”

“We are excited to have Officer Brylee Lauby, a home town girl, join the Lexington Police Department. She is the department's first female officer in almost eight years,” said LPD Chief Tracy Wolf, “She will have a very significant role in our department's ongoing pursuit of providing quality services to our community.”