Lexington man who was tased while sitting in a swing sues Cozad police sergeant for use of excessive force

COZAD — A Lexington man and his sister this week sued a Cozad police sergeant and the city of Cozad in federal court for his use of a Taser on the man May 28, who was sitting in a swing in his sister's backyard, his empty hands clearly visible.
That day, Hilario Velasquez had been at the house of his sister, Sarah Garrett, in Cozad, before a family gathering to celebrate Garrett's graduation from cosmetology school.
They were talking in the backyard when Cozad Police Sgt. John Peden came up, demanding to know where their brother was, telling Garrett's young daughter to "get the hell out of here," their attorney, Maren Chaloupka, said in the complaint.
Then, Peden and at least one other officer came in the yard through a gate without permission, she said.
It wasn't clear why police were looking for their brother. Cozad Police Chief Mark Montgomery wouldn't say and declined to comment on the lawsuit.
But a 50-second video clip shows what happened next.
When Peden told Velasquez he had to leave, Velasquez said they weren't looking for him, and he didn't have anything to do with it.
"Just get up and leave," Peden told Velasquez, Peden pointing a Taser at him.
"No, my son's in there," Velasquez said, motioning to the house, a second before Peden shocked him, then kept verbally pressing. "Get up."
Velasquez, visibly affected by the shock, said he couldn't.
"What the f---, man. What is wrong with you?" he asked the officer as he stood up and was put in handcuffs.
Chaloupka called it an assault.
She said Peden showed no panic, fear or feelings of being threatened.
"This is not a 'rapidly evolving situation' in which he must make a split-second decision to save his or a brother officer's life. He appears very comfortable in all of his actions," the attorney wrote.
The officers placed Velasquez and Garrett both in custody in front of their young children, accusing them of harboring a fugitive. They ended up ticketing Garrett and letting her go but took Velasquez to jail.
Neither ultimately was charged.
In the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court of Nebraska in North Platte, Chaloupka accused Peden and other officers involved of excessive force and the city of Cozad of failing to properly train its law enforcement staff in the proper, improper and abusive use of weapons such as Tasers.
"It includes a duty to train its professional law enforcement staff to deescalate tensions rather than attack and assault peaceful citizens. It includes a duty to train its professional law enforcement staff to never arrest without probable cause. It includes a duty to not enter the private property of citizens without their permission and consent unless there is an emergency, a warrant or the need for a welfare check," she said.
None was present here, Chaloupka contends.
"Defendants’ actions should be punished, and an example should be made so that these actions and omissions are not repeated," she said.
In addition to compensatory damages, Velasquez and Garrett are seeking punitive damages for the willful and wanton acts that Chaloupka alleged violated her clients' civil rights.
“Both in big cities and small towns, law enforcement officers have to respect the constitutional rights of the people they encounter. If law enforcement agencies do not hold their officers accountable for abusing their power, courts and juries have the power to hold officers accountable. That is what we are asking for in this case,” Chaloupka said.
Cozad City Attorney Scott Trusdale declined to comment, saying Friday that the city had not yet received official notice of the lawsuit.
"It is our policy to withhold comment with regard to any pending litigation, so we would have no official response at this time," he said.
Current case law appears to be on Velasquez's side.
In a 2018 decision, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals, which includes Nebraska, said that it violates an individual’s Fourth Amendment right to be free from excessive force to intentionally taser, without warning, a person stopped for a nonviolent misdemeanor offense who is not resisting or fleeing arrest while his hands are visible.
According to a 2011 report by the National Institute of Justice, most U.S. law enforcement agencies do not allow the use of CED (conducted energy devices) against a subject who nonviolently refuses to comply with commands.
