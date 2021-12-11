Lexington firefighters continue to see increase in calls in November, includes Downey Drilling fire

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department continued to handle an increase in calls during November, one of those was the large fire at Downey Drilling, the same night the firefighters were hosting their annual awards banquet.
Overall, there were eight fire calls, the Downey Drilling fire, two trash fires, one semi-trailer, one control fire, one smoke scare, one false alarm and participation in the Lexington Veterans Day parade.
The fire at Downey Drilling required an “all hands on deck effort.” Damages were estimated around $1.5 million and the large shop building and several well rigs were damaged after a spark in a semi’s engine compartment started the fire.
Fire units totaled 465 miles last month.
There were 16 total calls in November 2020, but calls to date by that point totaled 110. This year, calls so far are up to 127, an increase of 17.
There were 35 rescue calls, which included 25 medical assists, six vehicle accidents, one invalid call and three cancelled calls. There were 25 patients transported to the Lexington Regional Health Center.
Rescue units racked up a total of 293 miles in November.
Priority Medical Transport continues to handle a large number of rescue calls, which helps out the volunteers.
In November 2020, there were 21 calls and calls to date had amounted to 255. This year, calls to date numbered 329, an increase of 74.
Overall calls in 2020 totaled 365, this year they are up to 456, an increase of 91 calls, so far.
Training for the LVFD last month included scene sizing of medical calls and proper treatment for different calls.
Records Clerk Dale Holbein wrote, “Seasons greetings and Merry Christmas from your volunteers, yes we still make house calls.”
The LVFD thanked the community for their support during Give BIG Lexington and other contributions.
The LVFD received the fourth highest amount of dollars raised of the 80 different causes participating. There were donations from 196 people in the amount of $20,006.00.
“We appreciate your assistance,” Holbein wrote.