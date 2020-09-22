Lexington fifth grade students receive Rotary Club essay contest awards…as sixth graders

LEXINGTON — On the day the Rotary Club was set to hold the event honoring the winners of their Four-Way Test essay contest, Lexington Public Schools shut down due to COVID-19. So the fifth grade students who had written the essays received recognition…now as sixth graders.
Normally, when announcing the winners of the 4-Way Test essay contest, the Lexington Rotary Club holds the event at Kirks Nebraskaland restaurant, so the families could enjoy a lunch while the student winners of the contest would read their essays and receive their awards.
COVID-19 had something to say about this year.
After the delay due to the schools being closed, the fifth grade students who wrote the essays are now sixth graders and the Rotary Club went to Lexington Middle School instead, to announce the winners of the essay contest before the entire sixth grade class.
Bernie Svoboda, Lexington’s Rotary Four-Way Test Chair, announced the names of the winners after reminding the students about the Four-Way Test.
The Four-Way Tests asks these questions: first, is it the truth? Second, is it fair to all concerned? Third, will it build goodwill and better friendships? Fourth, will it be beneficial to all concerned?
Svoboda said the essays are judged on how well students touch all four topics, he said most students focus on one issue. The four students who were awarded wrote about all four issues, he said.
The winners of the essay contest were Sukaina Ahmed, Alejandra Valle-Graciano, Alejandra Rodriguez-Herrera and Kassandra Andazola.
The students were presented a cash award and their names were imprinted on plaques which were presented to the principals of Bryan and Pershing Elementary, the schools where the essay winners had attended.
Svoboda said previously he has been judging these essays for the Rotary Club for 20 years and is always impressed by how insightful they are.
The Four-Way Test was created in 1932 by a Rotary member, Herbert J. Taylor, when he was asked to take charge of a company facing bankruptcy, according to the Rotary website.
"This 24-word test for employees to follow in their business and professional lives became the guide for sales, production, advertising, and all relations with dealers and customers, and the survival of the company is credited to this simple philosophy. Adopted by Rotary in 1943, The Four-Way Test has been translated into more than a hundred languages and published in thousands of ways," according to the website.
