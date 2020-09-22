Lexington fifth grade students receive Rotary Club essay contest awards…as sixth graders

Svoboda said the essays are judged on how well students touch all four topics, he said most students focus on one issue. The four students who were awarded wrote about all four issues, he said.

The winners of the essay contest were Sukaina Ahmed, Alejandra Valle-Graciano, Alejandra Rodriguez-Herrera and Kassandra Andazola.

The students were presented a cash award and their names were imprinted on plaques which were presented to the principals of Bryan and Pershing Elementary, the schools where the essay winners had attended.

Svoboda said previously he has been judging these essays for the Rotary Club for 20 years and is always impressed by how insightful they are.

The Four-Way Test was created in 1932 by a Rotary member, Herbert J. Taylor, when he was asked to take charge of a company facing bankruptcy, according to the Rotary website.

"This 24-word test for employees to follow in their business and professional lives became the guide for sales, production, advertising, and all relations with dealers and customers, and the survival of the company is credited to this simple philosophy. Adopted by Rotary in 1943, The Four-Way Test has been translated into more than a hundred languages and published in thousands of ways," according to the website.